A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital after an assault at a Glasgow train station.
The 16-year-old was attacked at Dalmarnock Station on Dalmarnock Road in the city's East End at around 9pm on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the teenager was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
Police are urging anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting incident 3562 of January 22.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing into an assault on Dalmarnock Road in Glasgow which happened around 9pm on Saturday.
"A 16-year-old female youth was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment following the incident.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3562 of January 22."
