A BODY has been recovered from water in north Glasgow, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to Maryhill Locks near Maryhill Road shortly after 1pm today.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Sunday, January 23, officers were called to Maryhill Locks near Maryhill Road, Glasgow.
“A body has been recovered from the water and police enquiries are ongoing.”
