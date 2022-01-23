CALLUM HENDRY has returned to St Johnstone for the remainder of the season.
The striker was on loan at Kilmarnock, but Callum Davidson has decided to recall the 24-year-old as Saints continue their fight to avoid relegation.
Hendry scored five goals during his stint at Rugby Park and Davidson will be hoping he can carry that form back to Perth.
Saints had hoped to land Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden this window to bolster their attacking options, but instead, the former Rangers man opted for a move to relegation rivals Dundee.
Former Dundee United and Celtic man Nadir Ciftci has been added to the McDiarmid Park ranks and looked sharp on his first outing at Tynecastle last week.
Hendry’s return to St Johnstone could open the door for Eetu Vertainen to exit the club on loan this window.
The Finnish frontman has struggled to find game time under Davidson since arriving from Ilves over the summer.
Saints confirmed the addition of defender John Mahon yesterday who joined for an undisclosed fee from Sligo Rovers, and Davidson is still hoping to add further recruits.
Speaking last week about bringing new faces in, he said: “I’m probably looking at all areas: defenders, midfielders and attackers.
"I basically want players who can come and challenge the players who are here.
"We’ve been caught short with injuries and Covid here and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
