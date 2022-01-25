ANOTHER year, another pointless proposal for a doomed Glasgow Metro ("Metro back on track in radical transport vision", The Herald, January 21).

The Glasgow Subway, 125 years old last year, has never been extended and people living on the islands have to put up with a sub-standard ferry service. Perhaps these problems should be tackled first.

Stuart Neville, Clydebank.

* THE SNP only ever talks about implementing transport policies in Glasgow before an election. At the last council elections it was looking at extending the Subway. Where did that end up? And who was it that cancelled the Glasgow Airport Rail Link that is now said to be so badly needed? As the next council elections are in May, I am waiting for the first SNP councillor to suggest extending the Subway – probably in April.

Hamish Scott, Glasgow.

UPGRADE KEY ROADS AND RAIL

I READ with interest the Scottish Government's plans to replace "some of Scotland's troubled island ferry routes with either bridges or tunnels".

This begs the question: how does one get to these proposed tunnels and bridges, and indeed the existing ferries?

Might I suggest that upgrading the A82 and A83, and investing heavily in the West Highland Line now might be the way forward?

These routes service the railheads and ferry ports at Fort William and Mallaig.

Elizabeth Loudon, Fort William.

THE MEANING OF INDEPENDENCE

I LOVE the Letters Pages. Each day there is a plethora of indignation either for or against the SNP and/or the Prime Minister.

The other day I laughed out loud at Dr Gerald Edwards and his complaint that the SNP was making political mileage out of Boris Johnson’s behaviour. What on earth does any political party do when their opposite numbers self-destruct?

It never ceases to amaze me how certain correspondents’ blood pressure goes through the roof at the mere mention of the SNP. That is, until I realised I had the very same reaction to the sight or sound of Greta Thunberg.

But what is independence? For me it is to separate from the voters in and around London who have dominated our Scottish world for decades. It is not about being anti-English, as I have the same liking for them as I do for French, German, Scandinavian or other peoples.

I have written in the past about the pound and economy and, to tell the truth, those letter writers who expound on this or that percentage just leave me cold. To me, GERS is just a moniker for a Glasgow football team.

Independence is about being in charge of our own affairs, that is all.

Ken Mackay, Glasgow.

UNNECESSARY ALARM

LAST autumn, I spent more than £500 on having my electrician instal smoke detectors in my home, in conformity with the (then) requirement that this be done by February 1, 2022. Now, it seems that the requirement has been placed in the "too difficult" box. Even insurance companies, who, we were told, would require the installation of these alarms, seem not to be interested in them. This is legislation by shambles. To whom do I apply to have the money that I have needlessly spent to meet a government requirement refunded?

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh.

LOCKED INTO CANAL HUMOUR

IN the early 2000s with a few members of my Rotary club I took part in a two-day sponsored walk for several years along the Forth and Clyde Canal from Bowling to Twechar, then to Grangemouth, during the regeneration of the Forth and Clyde Canal and the construction of the Falkirk Wheel.

It is to good to read of the “really big health impact” in the deprived areas it traverses in the first stage ("Canal life linked to 15% drop in heart disease in Glasgow’s north", The Herald, January 21 ).

Memorable sights in the drained canal included various supermarket trollies, fridges, washing machines, three-piece suites, a vintage motor bike, and, pièce de résistance, a Morris Minor Traveller.

Local encounters were enlivened on crossing the road bridge in Clydebank when my battered Aussie Outback hat drew “Hoi, big man, gonnae gie’s yer hat? Ah’m goin tae Corfu on Monday" from some cheery youths, and then further on our journey, “Whit ye daein?”, the reply “sponsored walk, raising money”being met with the humorously menacing “Got it on ye?”.

Glasgow rules. OK?

R Russell Smith, Largs.

WHAT RAB BUTLER SAW

FRIDAY'S "Remember when..." article featured a picture of the installation of Lord Hailsham in 1960 as Rector of the University of Glasgow ("A ‘profound and noble’ start for the new rector", The Herald, January 21). It stated that Lord Hailsham’s speech at the installation ceremony was reported at the time as providing a "profound and noble start" to his rectorship. Students at the university had not always been so well-behaved.

His Lordship was in a fortunate position compared with his predecessor, Rab Butler, elected as Rector in 1956 when Home Secretary. He had been greeted by the students at his installation with an exotic array of egg, flour and tomato. Lord Boyd Orr, University Chancellor, also got caught up in this salvo and, obviously not sitting on the fence, referred to the students as "moronic, witless and humourless".

Butler, however, appeared to be composed about the boisterous conduct of the students, observing that he had witnessed much over the years in the House of Commons, though it had never got as far there as a selection of food items being thrown at him.

Perhaps he was prepared to accept that the behaviour on that day could be embraced within the sentiments of the song

"Gaudeamus igitur, Juvenes dum sumus" ("Let us therefore rejoice while we are young men").

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.