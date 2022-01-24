Several people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a university in Germany.

In the incident, which took place in the south western university town Heidelberg, a single perpetrator shot and injured several people in a lecture hall.

Police have confirmed that the perpetrator is now dead.

Police and rescue workers are at the scene where an area has been cordoned off.

In an initial statement police said: "Large-scale deployment. Multiple injuries.

"Police and rescue workers with strong forces on site. We will keep you updated as soon as more details are known."

 

They asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city's university is located.

An updated statement says: "A single perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun.

"The perpetrator himself is dead.

"Colleagues are still on site with strong forces - we will provide further information here."

No further details were given by police.

It is currently unknown how many people are wounded, or how serious their injuries are.

 