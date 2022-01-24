AIDAN KEENA has left Falkirk following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, the club have confirmed.

The striker, 22, joined the Bairns from Hartlepool in 2020.

The former Hearts forward managed eight goals in 38 appearances for the League One side.

Head Coach Martin Rennie said:“Aidan has spoken of his wish to return to Ireland and be closer to his family, and as a club we are in a position to give him that opportunity.

"I would like to thank Aidan for all his efforts at Falkirk Football Club, and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Rennie has already moved to strengthen his squad this month, as the Bairns aim for promotion to the Championship. 

Jaze Kabia joined on-loan from Livingston last week, with Anton Dowds returning from Arbroath the week prior. 

Declan McDaid did depart the club though, as Dundee welcomed the winger back to Dens Park.