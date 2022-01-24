AIDAN KEENA has left Falkirk following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, the club have confirmed.
The striker, 22, joined the Bairns from Hartlepool in 2020.
The former Hearts forward managed eight goals in 38 appearances for the League One side.
Head Coach Martin Rennie said:“Aidan has spoken of his wish to return to Ireland and be closer to his family, and as a club we are in a position to give him that opportunity.
"I would like to thank Aidan for all his efforts at Falkirk Football Club, and wish him all the very best for the future.”
Rennie has already moved to strengthen his squad this month, as the Bairns aim for promotion to the Championship.
Jaze Kabia joined on-loan from Livingston last week, with Anton Dowds returning from Arbroath the week prior.
Declan McDaid did depart the club though, as Dundee welcomed the winger back to Dens Park.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.