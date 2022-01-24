Want to play your favourite casino games, take advantage of some eye-catching bonuses, and not have to worry about high withdrawal fees? Then you need the best online casinos in the USA.

In this article, we’ll be reviewing the standout online casinos in the USA, each of which has met our strict criteria when it comes to game variety, chances of winning, security, and generous bonuses.

We’ll be assessing their pros and cons, and letting you know the exact area where each one excels.

First Look

Best Online Casinos USA Analyzed

1. Ignition - Best Online Casino in USA Overall

Highest traffic poker site in the US

10+ game providers

100+ slots

Over the last few years, our top pick, Ignition, has cemented its reputation as one of the go-to real money online casinos for US poker fans. Known as a high-traffic soft poker site, Ignition is legal in 45 US states, it’s been around since 2016, and it’s got more poker-friendly features than any other US online casino.

Games you can play include Omaha, Texas Hold’em, and several other variants. What’s more, Bitcoin is accepted, and the site works across all devices.

Ignition is actually a part of the established online poker network, and it sits alongside other huge names in the online poker world, there are daily tournaments, and there are always at least a couple of hundred players online at the same time.

One issue we had was that the software can be a tad glitchy at times. It isn’t a huge problem, though, and seems to only occur on Windows (and even then it can be easily resolved by relaunching your window).

Rake is fair and is set at $4.00 per hand max, while game limits range from around $0.02 to $60.

You can also play a variety of other online casino games at Ignition, including slots, blackjack, and roulette.

2. Red Dog Casino - Best New Online Casino Gambling Site

Established in 2019

150+ casino games

Generous welcome bonus of 225%

If you feel as though you’ve already tried most of the established popular online casinos and want to try something new, Red Dog Casino is our top pick of the new online casinos.

Sure, it’s got a long way to go until it can truly compete with the more established sites. But with a solid selection of over 150 high-quality casino games, a functional, easy-on-the-eyes site design, as well as a library of all the latest casino games, Red Dog is one to watch.

At the time of writing, you can try your luck on over a hundred slots at Red Dog, three roulette variants, blackjack, poker, and over ten live games.

Moreover, because Red Dog Casino is still so new, there’s a super generous welcome bonus on the table to entice new players over from older sites.

New game bonuses are another key feature, and while some players might have trouble trusting such a new casino site, we can confirm that Red Dog Casino is fully licensed and totally safe to use.

3. Super Slots - Best for Slot Games

250+ online slots

High RTP slot games

Established in 2020

The thing with playing slots online is that you’ve got a lot of choices. All the best casino sites let you play around 100+ slots – but we feel that Super Slots really stands out on this front for a few reasons.

Firstly, Super Slots is home to over 250+ online slots, and what we love is their focus on quality over quantity. Their games are provided by reputable, world-class software providers such as BetSoft and Vision iGaming. Also, because they’re a new gambling site, they have a wealth of all the best new online slots.

Plus, you’ll find lots of high RTP slots here, which increase your chances of winning.

Oh, and there are progressive jackpots too. Something for everyone!

We also like Super Slots’ well-presented user layout, and you can play the likes of blackjack, roulette, and video poker, too. Live games are also available, with the live-action provided by Fresh Deck Studios.

A slight concern for some players is that Super Slots was only established in 2020. However, it’s well covered on the licensing front. We have zero concerns when it comes to its safety and security.

4. Las Atlantis - Best Themed USA Online Casino

Stylish online casino

200+ real money casino games

17 poker games

If the way an online casino looks really matters to you, you might want to feast your eyes on Las Atlantis. It takes as its theme an underwater city coloured in purples and blues - and it looks amazing. As far as stylish online casinos go, it’s right up there with the best of them.

Site load time is good, too, and navigation is perfect (there’s a sidebar that opens up to the left of the screen with all the relevant menus).

Beyond the theme, Las Atlantis currently has 200+ casino games. The greater bulk of these is made up of slots (about 208), but with 17 online poker games and eight blackjack variants, it’s clear that Las Atlantis is more than just a pretty face. It accepts high rollers, too, and won’t limit winners.

There are eight different payment methods available. While roller requirements on the otherwise attractive welcome bonus will frustrate some new players, subsequent bonuses and promos are frequent, and there are lots of jackpots to be won.

5. Slots.lv - Best for Progressive Jackpot Slots

35+ progressive jackpot slots

Excellent on mobile

Cryptos accepted

As its name hints, Slots.lv is by and large focused on video slots. There are currently over 100 of them here, with most of them made up of progressive jackpot slots – there are a jaw-dropping 35+ of ‘em.

As such, if you’re looking for a casino site that excels when it comes to progressives, Slots.lv might be the right one for you.

What we would say as a caveat, though, is that, while Slots.lv is focused on video slots, it doesn’t have the biggest collection of slots we’ve seen. To that end, it's more suited to casual players as opposed to those who are looking to make serious money.

Other than slots, Slots.lv has a good selection of poker, blackjack, and roulette games, although its list of live games is a tad on the slim side, with five titles.

Payment options are varied, and Slots.lv can technically class itself as a US crypto casino, accepting a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, BTC Cash, ETH, and LTC.

6. Cafe Casino - Top Online Casino Site for Bonuses

Variety of exciting bonuses, like the weekly mystery reward

Five live games

Regular tournaments

Cafe Casino is exclusively available to USA players, which means its entire user experience is designed with those living in the states in mind.

This goes for its payment methods (all the popular US ones are here), its game selection (there are a handful of poker variants available), as well as its look and feel.

But where Cafe Casino edges out its rivals is with its bonuses and promos.

The bonuses and promos at Cafe Casino start with a generous deposit match welcome bonus and continue with subsequent offers that are delivered on a regular basis. These include refer-a-friend bonuses, reload bonuses and a very rewarding loyalty program.

Other perks include weekly prize pools.

In terms of its game selection, Cafe Casino can’t boast quite the same repertoire as some other sites, but its modest selection of around 126 games includes slots, poker, blackjack, and five live dealer games.

We feel that Cafe Casino could offer more payment methods, but it is a crypto casino and Bitcoin is accepted and withdrawals are generally processed quickly.

7. Wild Casino - Best for Live Dealer Games

HD live dealer games divided into Red and Black

High rollers welcome

Seven cryptos accepted

If you live in the USA, and you’re looking to play live dealer games from your mobile or desktop, Wild Casino is a solid option.

It’s currently got 20+ authentic live games to play. These are divided between the Red and Black casino, with the Red casino home to a range of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat HD games. The Black casino is home to a range of more of the same - but with higher limits.

Indeed, high rollers are welcome at Wild Casino, and you can stake as much as $12,500 if you so wish.

The live games are mostly provided by Fresh Deck Studios, the latency is fine, and the video quality is perfect.

All in all, Wild Casino has some 350+ online games. Its coverage extends from slots (200+) to poker, blackjack, keno, baccarat, roulette, and more.

New games are being added all the time, too.

Any weak points? Hardly. Perhaps we’d argue that some withdrawal processing times can take as much as three days, which is longer than average.

On the flip side, a range of cryptos are accepted, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, and withdrawal times for these are near-instant.

8. BitStarz - Best Online USA Casino for Cryptocurrencies

Six cryptos accepted

3,000+ casino games

Slick user interface

If you’re looking to deposit and withdraw via cryptocurrencies, your best bet is to join a legit online casino that accepts a variety of cryptos.

BitStarz is one such site. This is a crypto-only casino available to US players that accepts the likes of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum.

It doesn’t accept regular fiat currencies or deposit and withdrawal methods such as PayPal and bank transfer. Withdrawals are always completed in a matter of minutes, there are zero fees, and it's easily one of the best online casino sites for crypto.

It stands out as one of the top USA online casinos for crypto for a few reasons: It’s got 3,000+ casino games, and its user interface - which is a blend of gorgeous aesthetics, excellent functionality, and modernity - is one of the best we’ve seen.

Moreover, it’s won multiple awards, which is a testament to its popularity.

9. Intertops - Best for High Rollers

High table limits

25+ years of experience

Three different casino sections

Intertops is widely regarded as one of the USA’s oldest and most trustworthy online casinos. It’s been around for 25 years, but it’s aged super well and continues to look modern, clean, and professional.

Speaking of being professional, Intertops will especially appeal to high rollers who are looking for an online gambling site that won’t limit them. Max stakes at Intertops are high, and this applies to a variety of its table games, including blackjack and poker.

There are actually three different casino sections - Casino Red, Casino Classic, and the poker room. There are progressive jackpot slots to play, daily tournaments, lots of promos (including seasonal promos), and Intertops works perfectly on both desktop and mobile.

Our only real concern is that payout times are longer than average. But a wealth of banking options are offered, crypto, credit cards, and Neteller.

10. Slots Empire - Best for Free Games

200+ slots for real money or free play

16 video poker games

Generous welcome bonus that includes 55 free spins

Slots Empire can compete with the best of ‘em when it comes to slot games. Here, you can play over 200 of them, and the real money casino is constantly updating its library with new ones while removing outdated ones.

And if you’re the type of player who wants to try your hand at free games first, Slots Empire is well-worth a closer look. All of its slots can be played in demo mode or for real money, which means you can test the waters before risking your own cash.

Popular slots you can play here include Asgard and Popinata, both of which are high RTP slots, see this page for a full list.

You can also play video poker at Slots Empire, as well as a number of other casino games. We also like the fact that it offers 24/7 counselling.

Minimum payout limits are a tad on the steep side at $150. But if you can get past that, and want to enjoy a well-designed slots site with generous bonuses, Slots Empire is definitely decent.

Ranking Methodology - How We Chose the Best USA Online Casinos

Licensing:

All the online casino sites on our list are fully licensed and 100% legal to play at in the USA. This means you can rest assured you’re safe and that the games are completely fair.

Casino Bonuses:

We know how much more fun it is to play at the best casinos for US players when there are great bonuses involved. As such, we judged the best online gambling sites according to the size and regularity of their bonuses, as well as their wagering requirements.

Game Variety:

We also chose our casinos according to how many games they have, the types of games they have, as well as game variants.

User Experience for USA Players:

We made sure to choose casinos that were mostly exclusive to US players. This means the entire user experience - from the payment methods to the games and bonuses - was created with US players in mind.

BEST ONLINE CASINOS IN USA: FAQS

Is Gambling Online Legal in the USA?

Online gambling is legal in the USA, but it comes with a couple of caveats.

The main caveat is that some US states still haven’t legalised it. And while the majority of US states have legalised online gambling in some form, there are still some things you can and can’t do in each state.

Moreover, not all USA online casinos are available in each state (it comes down to whether or not they can get licenses). As such, it’s a smart idea to thoroughly research state laws before you sign up for an online casino.

Are USA Online Casinos Safe to Use?

Signing up with online casinos for real money poses risks only if you join one that doesn’t have a license. This is because the site isn’t regulated and there’s a chance that it could go “rogue” if things go wrong.

However, as long as you sign up with fully-licensed online casinos, you can be sure that they're safe and secure to use.

What Should I Look for in the Top Online Casinos?

When choosing your next online casinos, you should first check to see whether or not they have a license. If they have, the next things you should check are the things that matter to see:

Have these online casinos got the games you want? Do these online casinos have your preferred payment methods? Is the deposit bonus generous, and do they reward loyal players?

You might also want to check max and min stakes, site speed, the user interface, and whether or not the online casinos have a mobile app.

What Casino Games Can I Play in the USA?

You can play any and all the popular casino games, from roulette and blackjack to poker and baccarat at the top online casinos in the USA.

The exact games and their variants that you can play at an online gambling site will, of course, depend on what the online casinos themselves offer.

Do the Best Online Casinos Offer Bonuses?

Of course!

All the best online casinos offer all kinds of bonuses, including welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, refer-a-friend bonuses, cashback offers, and more.

Like with anything else, the exact promos on offer will depend entirely on the specific online casino.

Can I Play at Online Real Money Casinos on Mobile?

Most online casinos now let you play on your mobile device. You can either play via a mobile app, or in your mobile browser, and the user experience is generally the same as it is on desktop. This means you can play the same games, use the same payment methods, and grab the same bonuses.

Best Casinos for USA Players: Final Thoughts

The best casinos for USA players are great fun to play at. They have the best casino games, the most exciting casino bonuses, and they’re fully licensed and safe.

We’ve reviewed the absolute standout ones, and - whether you prefer to play slots, poker, blackjack, or live dealer games - we hope you’ve found something that interests you.

Whatever you decide, it’s really important that you have fun, but that you always gamble responsibly.