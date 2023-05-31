We’ll be assessing their pros and cons, and letting you know the exact area where each one excels. Shall we begin?

Best Online Casinos in the USA

1. Ignition - Best Online Casino in the USA Overall

Pros:

Highest traffic poker site in the US

10+ game providers

100+ slots

Cons:

Would benefit from more games

Over the last few years, our top pick, Ignition, has cemented its reputation as one of the go-to real money online casinos for US poker fans.

Known as a high-traffic poker site, Ignition’s been around since 2016, and it also works as a solid all-rounder, which is why it has climbed to the top of our list of the best online casinos.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Naturally, Ignition’s main focus is on poker, and here, you can play 8 online poker games, including Texas Hold’Em, Fast Fold, and Omaha. Zone Poker is here, too, and indeed, Ignition is constantly promoting this brand of rapid-fire poker game for anyone who prefers to get their games over with as soon as possible.

There are hundreds of daily tournaments you can compete in, and you can choose tournaments according to your preferred buy-in (micro, low, medium or high), as well as your preferred limit (no limit, pot limit or fixed limit).

What’s more, there are always thousands of poker players to compete against at any time of the day, and because Ignition doesn't track player stats, sharks won’t eat you alive.

In terms of the other online casino games, Ignition’s overall selection is modest compared to rival casino sites. There are over 120 games here in total, most of them are slots, although there’s still a decent selection of blackjack and roulette games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Ignition lets you choose between four welcome bonuses altogether, which is super flexible and more varied than what you’d find at most other USA online casinos. There should be something that catches everyone’s eye here.

If you’re depositing via fiat currency, you can either grab a 100% up to $1,000 casino welcome bonus, or a 100% up to $1,000 poker welcome bonus.

Alternatively, if you’re playing with Bitcoin, you can choose between a 150% up to $1,500 casino welcome bonus, or a 150% up to $1,500 poker welcome bonus.

Wagering requirements for all offers are just 25x, which is remarkably fair.

What’s more, all new players are entitled to a $20 free chip just for signing up, while regular promos include reload bonuses, and there’s also a four-tiered loyalty program that gives you the chance to unlock a wealth of perks and prizes.

User Interface: 5/5

There’s nothing showy or flashy about Ignition, which will make it ideal for anyone who just wants to get straight into the action. The regular online casino section is set against a white background, and while some users might find it a tad too plain, it’s functional and everything is well-presented.

The poker room, meanwhile, gives you access to your own dashboard which lets you see at a glance all the day’s ongoing poker games and tournaments. You can apply filters like buy-in, you can arrange the list of current tables according to the stakes and average pot, and we think the spreadsheet-like layout works just perfectly.

One issue we had was that the software (which is otherwise excellent) can be a tad glitchy at times. It’s not a huge problem, and it only seems to occur on Windows. Moreover, you can easily resolve the issue by relaunching your window.

Reputation: 5/5

Many players are often surprised that Ignition has only been around for over 5 years because it’s grown to become a major hitter on the online poker scene. Now part of the established online poker network, it sits alongside other huge names in the poker world.

It’s also fully licensed, it’s owned by Beaufort Media B.V, and it’s as trustworthy as modern-day USA online casinos come.

Misc: 5/5

Bitcoin is accepted at Ignition, as is Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, and 4 fiat currency payment methods.

Rake, meanwhile, is fair and set at $4.00 per hand max, while game limits range from around $0.02 to $60.

2. Red Dog Casino - Our Best New Online Casino Site

Pros:

Brand new online casino

Stylish interface

225% welcome bonus

Daily deposit bonus

Cons:

Not established yet

Bitcoin is accepted at Red Dog Casino, and there are 7 payment options in total, including the rather unusual deposit by phone and deposit via live chat. There’s also an excellent mobile app to download, and customer service is available 24/7.

If you feel as though you’ve already tried most of the established popular USA online casinos and want to try a brand new site, Red Dog Casino is our top pick of the new online casinos.

Sure, it’s got a long way to go until it can truly compete with the more established online gambling sites (as all new online casinos have). But with a solid selection of 150 high-quality games, a functional, easy-on-the-eyes site design, as well as a library of the latest casino games, Red Dog is one to watch.

Game Variety: 3/5

As we just mentioned, Red Dog Casino is home to over 150 casino games. While that compares favorably with our overall top-pick Ignition, it’s considerably less than what many other online casinos are offering.

However, there’s a reason for this: Red Dog takes all of its games from just one provider, RealTime Gaming. This means you’re essentially getting this reputable game provider’s biggest smash hit games.

You can try your luck on over a hundred slots here, a trio of roulette variants, as well as a handful of blackjack and video poker games, and more than 10 RT Gaming live dealer games.

What’s more, Red Dog’s games are all mobile-optimized, and you get to play RealTime Gaming’s newest games as soon as they’re released.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Bonuses and promotions is what Red Dog Casino is really all about, with recreational players able to take advantage of a stupendous array of daily and weekly offers.

It all starts with a 225% up to $225 welcome bonus, which comes with fair 35x wagering requirements. As part of this welcome offer, you also get treated to 35 free spins to be used on Sweet 16 (slots).

However, you can also spin the welcome bonus wheel as a guest. Whatever prize your spin lands on - bet it X number of free spins or something else - you just need to create an account in order to claim it.

Existing players are then free to grab a 24/7 deposit bonus that - as its name suggests - is available anytime. To qualify, you just need to make a deposit of $30, $75 or $150, and Red Dog will match it to the tune of 120%, 135%, and 160%.

A New Game bonus, meanwhile, rewards you with 120 free spins to play on any selected new game that Red Dog Casino adds to its collection.

User Interface: 5/5

As a guest, you only get to see a very basic version of Red Dog Casino - plain white background and a handful of games. Once your account is live, you’re treated to a much more stylish version of Red Dog that feels and looks very clean and modern.

The fact that this online casino doesn’t have a huge selection of games helps with the user interface, because you never feel overwhelmed. Instead, this online gambling site is super easy to use and strikes the right balance between aesthetics and practicality.

Reputation: 3/5

As a new casino site, Red Dog is still building a reputation for itself. And while it has nowhere near as many customer reviews as established online casinos, we’ve tried it for ourselves and can assure you that it’s SSL-encrypted, pays out quickly, and is safe to use.

Not just that, but it’s fully licensed, and it’s owned by Infinity Media Group, who are responsible for a number of other reliable online casino sites.

Misc: 4/5

3. Super Slots -Our Best USA Online Casino for Slot Games

Pros:

250+ online slots

High RTP slot games

Established in 2020

The thing with playing slots online is that you’ve got a lot of choices. All the best casino sites let you play around 100+ slots - but we feel that Super Slots really stands out on this front for a few reasons.

Firstly, Super Slots is home to over 250+ online slots, and what we love is their focus on quality over quantity. Their games are provided by reputable, world-class software providers such as BetSoft and Vision iGaming. Also, because they’re a new gambling site, they have a wealth of all the best new online slots.

Game Variety: 4/5

Super Slots might have “slots” in its name, but it fares well when it comes to game variety. Sure, slots dominate here, as they do at all online casinos, and as mentioned you can take your pick from over 250 slot games, including hot new titles, high RTP games like 88 Frenzy Fortune, and a range of progressive jackpots.

We also like the fact that Super Slots adds little captions to each game to let you know what you’re gonna get, including things like free spins, cash prizes, multipliers and jackpots. It’s a nice touch that helps you decide which games to play.

Aside from slots, there are a further 80+ games to play, including 12 poker games, 25 different blackjack variants and 20 live dealer games, proving that Super Slots isn’t just for slots fans.

Indeed, there are even exclusive games here, while the high bet limits on some of the table games will suit high rollers.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Because Super Slots accepts fiat currencies and cryptos, they have two separate welcome bonuses. The fiat currency welcome bonus is a 250% up to $1,000 deposit bonus that comes with 35x wagering requirements, while the crypto welcome bonus is a 400% up to $4,000 welcome offer, which comes with 48x wagering requirements.

From there, Super Slots treat existing players to a slew of exciting daily and weekly specials. These include a 5% crypto boost each time you make a qualifying deposit, a 10% weekly rebate on all losses from Monday to Friday, and the chance to win as much as $500 on Game of the Week provided you play 100+ spins over the course of 7 days.

Overall, we think Super Slots is one of the best online casinos around for bonuses - and certainly one of the most generous. There’s also a VIP club that gives you the chance to claim a 50% up to $500 match bonus every single Sunday.

User Interface: 4/5

With its purple and gold color scheme, Super Slots is an eye-catching online casino and slots site. As is typical with a slots site, it plasters its homepage with slot games, but you never really feel overwhelmed by the choice on offer. Instead, thanks to fast load times, and the fact that Super Slots tag bits of info such as the game provider to each game’s thumbnail, scrolling through the games to find one you want to play is actually kinda fun.

Reputation: 3/5

Having arrived on the iGaming scene in 2020, Super Slots is still too new to be called reputable. From our experience, this is a solid, upcoming online casino site that works with 6 world-class gaming providers to provide a top-notch online gambling experience.

Terms and conditions are clearly laid out on the website, customer support is available 24/7 if you have any questions, and payouts are reliable.

Misc: 3/5

At Super Slots, you can choose from 15 different payment methods, including 7 cryptocurrencies, and “traditional” payment methods like Discover, American Express and bank wire transfer.

The lack of eWallets surprised us, while the fastest withdrawal for a fiat currency payment method is up to 48 hours as per the website itself.

Cons:

No eWallets

4. Las Atlantis - Our Best Themed USA Online Casino

Pros:

Stylish underwater-themed online casino

200+ real money casino games

17 poker games

If the way an online casino looks really matters to you, you might want to feast your eyes on Las Atlantis. It takes as its theme an underwater city colored in purples and blues - and it looks amazing. As far as stylish online casinos go, it’s right up there with the best of them.

Site load time is good, too, and navigation is perfect (there’s a sidebar that opens up to the left of the screen with all the relevant menus).

Beyond the theme, Las Atlantis currently has 200+ casino games for you to play, and a 280% up to $14,000 welcome bonus.

Game Variety: 4/5

With just over 200 games in its collection, Las Atlantis - which was only launched in 2020 - is very similar to Red Dog Casino in that all of its games are provided by RealTime Gaming. If you’re a fan of RTGaming, this is hardly a bad thing, and it means you get treated to their best games, and their latest games.

And a quick word on RTGaming: They’re one of the biggest, most creative iGaming brands in the world, and - what’s more - their casinos offer progressive slots where the total jackpot on offer is combined between specific casinos. In other words, your chances of winning big at the likes of Las Atlantis and Red Dog Casino are increased.

You can play around 209 slot games here, as well as 14 video poker games and a handful of other table games. There are also 13 live dealer games available, although you must be logged-in to see them

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

As mentioned, Las Atlantis has a pretty mega 280% up to $14,000 welcome bonus on the table for new players. As you might expect, this bonus is split across multiple deposits (your first five) and the minimum deposit is just $10.

However, it’s worth mentioning that bonus funds can only be used on slots, keno, scratch cards and board games. This means you can’t use your welcome bonus funds on the likes of video poker or blackjack. Wagering requirements, meanwhile, are 35x, which is fair.

For regular players, Las Atlantis has a “New Game” bonus that lets you play for free spins on their selected new games, as well as a 165% slots bonus that “multiplies your winning chances.”

Las Atlantis actually claim on their website that the casino site is “such a rich place that the bonuses never end,” and while we’re skeptical about such a claim, there’s no doubt that this Infinity-owned casino fares well on the bonuses front.

User Interface: 4/5

We’ve already mentioned the underwater city theme at Las Atlantis. And while it will definitely appeal to some players, the good news for everyone else who isn’t super bothered by themes will appreciate the fact that the site design isn’t too much of a distraction.

In fact, once you’ve created your account and signed in, you’ll find that Las Atlantis is a stylish, modern and superbly organized online casino site. It’s intuitive, it works brilliantly on mobile, and we had absolutely no UX issues when testing it.

Reputation: 3/5

Las Atlantis only appeared on the online gambling scene in 2020, so it still has some way to go before it becomes a big hitter.

Owned by Infinity Media Group, who operates Red Dog Casino and a number of other dependable online casinos, we have no concerns at all at the time of writing, but we do understand players who are a bit hesitant about signing up to new casino sites. However, Las Atlantis is fully licensed and the website is SSL-encrypted.

Misc: 4/5

There are 8 payment methods available at Las Atlantis, including NeoSurf, live chat deposit, deposit by phone, and Bitcoin. The $30 minimum deposit by credit card is slightly higher than average, but Las Atlantis seeks to process most withdrawals within 24 hours. This is usually the case unless there’s a higher-than-average number of requests.

Cons:

High minimum deposit

5. Slots.lv - Our Best Casino Site in the US for Progressive Jackpot Slots

Pros:

35+ progressive jackpot slots

Excellent on mobile

Cryptos accepted

As its name hints, Slots.LV is largely focused on video slots. There are currently almost 200 of them here, including a whopping 35+ progressive jackpot slots.

The great thing about progressive jackpots is that the jackpot goes up each time someone loses. Eventually, the jackpot has to drop and someone has to win. This is the case at Slots.LV, which is paying out BIG each week.

Game Variety: 3/5

So, yeah - progressive jackpot slots. They’re a lot of fun, and Slots.LV has got one of the best selections of them we’ve yet seen. Titles include Cash Money Mermaid, Codename Jackpot, and Cleopatra’s Gold.

That’s just scratching the surface though, and players should take the time to find their favorite games, as well as the jackpots they think are going to drop soon.

We can’t give Slots.LV a perfect score for game variety, however. In fact, despite its name, Slots.LV has less than 200 slot games in total. Don’t get us wrong, this is still a very good selection, and - what’s more - it’s stuffed with high RTP slot games.

But the overall game selection is a tad limited, and the likes of poker, blackjack, and roulette fans will find slim pickings here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Like many top-rated online casinos these days, Slots.LV gives you a choice when it comes to their welcome bonuses. There’s a 200% up to $1,000 fiat currency casino bonus available, or a 300% up to $1,500 Bitcoin welcome bonus available.

Alternatively, you can snap up a live dealer welcome bonus instead - either a 300% up to $1,500 Bitcoin deposit bonus, or a 200% up to $1,000 fiat currency deposit bonus.

The beauty of each bonus is a) they come with just 35x wagering requirements, and b) they’re actually all reload bonuses, which means you can keep getting bonus funds on the back of your second, third and fourth deposits, too. In fact, they keep coming until your ninth deposit.

And in case it all sounds overwhelming, you don’t have to opt-in to all of them.

Other promos at Slots.LV include a no deposit welcome bonus, and there’s a MySlots rewards program that tops you up with loyalty points each time you place a bet.

User Interface: 4/5

On the surface of things, Slots.LV is a fairly unassuming online casino. Its ruby and white branding is professional, while its use of a white background - though seemingly plain - actually works.

This is clearly a slots site that takes itself seriously, and which won’t distract you with cheesy gimmicks. We also found site load time to be excellent, and slots are neatly categorized according to their game type - jackpots, 3-reels, classic slots, new slots and so on.

Reputation: 4/5

Launched in 2013, Slots.LV has been around for almost 10 years already. During that time, it’s positioned itself as one of the USA’s top-rated slots sites, wowing customers with its commitment to customer service, ease of use - and big jackpots.

Speaking of those jackpots, we found no evidence of Slots.LV refusing to honor a winner. Instead, this is a trustworthy casino site that always pays out (perhaps after all the necessary checks have been performed, of course).

Misc:

Payment options are varied at Slots.LV, and this casino site can technically class itself as a US crypto casino, as it accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, BTC Cash, ETH, and LTC.

There’s also a mobile app available.

Cons:

Not much roulette action

6. Cafe Casino - Best Bonuses of any US Online Casino

Variety of exciting bonuses, like the weekly mystery reward

Five live games

Regular tournaments

Cafe Casino is exclusively available to USA players, which means its entire user experience is designed with those living in the states in mind.

This goes for its payment methods (all the popular US ones are here), its game selection (there are a handful of poker variants available), as well as its look and feel.

But where Cafe Casino edges out its rivals is with its bonuses and promos.

The bonuses and promos at Cafe Casino start with a generous deposit match welcome bonus and continue with subsequent offers that are delivered on a regular basis. These include refer-a-friend bonuses, reload bonuses and a very rewarding loyalty program.

Other perks include weekly prize pools.

In terms of its game selection, Cafe Casino can’t boast quite the same repertoire as some other casino sites, but its modest selection of around 126 games includes slots, poker, blackjack, and 5 live dealer games.

We feel that Cafe Casino could offer more payment methods, but it is a crypto casino and Bitcoin is accepted and withdrawals are generally processed quickly.

7. Wild Casino - Best for Live Dealer Games

HD live dealer games divided into Red and Black

High rollers welcome

Seven cryptos accepted

If you live in the USA, and you’re looking to play live dealer games from your mobile or desktop, Wild Casino is a solid option.

It’s currently got 20+ authentic live games to play. These are divided between the Red and Black casino, with the Red casino home to a range of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat HD games. The Black casino is home to a range of more of the same - but with higher limits.

Indeed, high rollers are welcome at Wild Casino, and you can stake as much as $12,500 if you so wish.

The live games are mostly provided by Fresh Deck Studios, the latency is fine, and the video quality is perfect.

All in all, Wild Casino has some 350+ online games. Its coverage extends from slots (200+) to poker, blackjack, keno, baccarat, roulette, and more.

New games are being added all the time, too.

Any weak points? Hardly. Perhaps we’d argue that some withdrawal processing times can take as much as three days, which is longer than average.

On the flip side, a range of cryptos are accepted, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, and withdrawal times for these are near-instant.

8. BitStarz - Best Online USA Casino for Cryptocurrencies

Six cryptos accepted

3,000+ casino games

Slick user interface

If you’re looking to deposit and withdraw via cryptocurrencies, your best bet is to join a legit online casino that accepts a variety of cryptos.

BitStarz is one such site. This is a crypto-only casino available to US players that accepts the likes of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum.

It doesn’t accept regular fiat currencies or deposit and withdrawal methods such as PayPal and bank transfer. Withdrawals are always completed in a matter of minutes, there are zero fees, and it's easily one of the best online casino sites for crypto.

It stands out as one of the top USA online casinos for crypto for a few reasons: It’s got 3,000+ casino games, and its user interface - which is a blend of gorgeous aesthetics, excellent functionality, and modernity - is one of the best we’ve seen.

Moreover, it’s won multiple awards, which is a testament to its popularity.

9. Intertops - Best for High Rollers

High table limits

25+ years of experience

Three different casino sections

Intertops is widely regarded as one of the USA’s oldest and most trustworthy online casinos. It’s been around for 25 years, but it’s aged super well and continues to look modern, clean, and professional.

Speaking of being professional, Intertops will especially appeal to high rollers who are looking for an online gambling site that won’t limit them. Max stakes at Intertops are high, and this applies to a variety of its table games, including blackjack and poker.

There are actually three different casino sections - Casino Red, Casino Classic, and the poker room. There are progressive jackpot slots to play, daily tournaments, lots of promos (including seasonal promos), and Intertops works perfectly on both desktop and mobile.

Our only real concern is that payout times are longer than average. But a wealth of banking options are offered, crypto, credit cards, and Neteller.

10. Slots Empire - Best for Free Games

200+ slots for real money or free play

16 video poker games

Generous welcome bonus that includes 55 free spins

Slots Empire can compete with the best of ‘em when it comes to slot games. Here, you can play over 200 of them, and the real money casino is constantly updating its library with new ones while removing outdated ones.

And if you’re the type of player who wants to try your hand at free games first, Slots Empire is well-worth a closer look. All of its slots can be played in demo mode or for real money, which means you can test the waters before risking your own cash.

Popular slots you can play here include Asgard and Popinata, both of which are high RTP slots, see this page for a full list.

You can also play video poker at Slots Empire, as well as a number of other casino games. We also like the fact that it offers 24/7 counselling.

Minimum payout limits are a tad on the steep side at $150. But if you can get past that, and want to enjoy a well-designed slots site with generous bonuses, Slots Empire is definitely decent.

Ranking Methodology - How We Chose the Best USA Online Casinos

Licensing:

All the online casino sites on our list are fully licensed and 100% legal to play at in the USA. This means you can rest assured you’re safe and that the games are completely fair.

Casino Bonuses:

We know how much more fun it is to play at the best casinos for US players when there are great bonuses involved. As such, we judged the best online gambling sites according to the size and regularity of their bonuses, as well as their wagering requirements.

Game Variety:

We also chose our casinos according to how many games they have, the types of games they have, as well as game variants.

User Experience for USA Players:

We made sure to choose casinos that were mostly exclusive to US players. This means the entire user experience - from the payment methods to the games and bonuses - was created with US players in mind.

Top USA Online Casinos & Online Casino Games: FAQs

Is Gambling Online Legal in the USA?

Online gambling is legal in the USA, but it comes with a couple of caveats.

The main caveat is that some US states still haven’t legalised it. And while the majority of US states have legalised online gambling in some form, there are still some things you can and can’t do in each state.

Moreover, not all USA online casinos are available in each state (it comes down to whether or not they can get licenses). As such, it’s a smart idea to thoroughly research state laws before you sign up for an online casino.

Are USA Online Casinos Safe to Use?

Signing up with online casinos for real money poses risks only if you join one that doesn’t have a license. This is because the site isn’t regulated and there’s a chance that it could go “rogue” if things go wrong.

However, as long as you sign up with fully-licensed online casinos, you can be sure that they're safe and secure to use.

What Should I Look for in the Best USA Online Casinos?

When choosing your next online casinos, you should first check to see whether or not they have a license. If they have, the next things you should check are the things that matter to see:

Have these online casinos got the games you want? Do these online casinos have your preferred payment methods? Is the deposit bonus generous, and do they reward loyal players?

You might also want to check max and min stakes, site speed, the user interface, and whether or not the online casinos have a mobile app.

What Casino Games Can I Play at the USA Casinos Online?

You can play any and all the popular online casino games, from roulette and blackjack to poker and baccarat at the top online casinos in the USA.

The exact games and their variants that you can play at an online gambling site will, of course, depend on what the online casinos themselves offer.

Do the Best Online Casinos Offer Bonuses?

Of course!

All the best online casinos offer all kinds of bonuses, including welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, refer-a-friend bonuses, cashback offers, and more.

Like with anything else, the exact promos on offer will depend entirely on the specific online casino.

Can I Play at Online Real Money Casinos on Mobile?

Most online casinos now let you play on your mobile device. You can either play via a mobile app, or in your mobile browser, and the user experience is generally the same as it is on desktop. This means you can play the same games, use the same payment methods, and grab the same bonuses.

Best Online Casinos USA Players Can Sign Up to: Final Thoughts

The best online casinos USA players can sign up to are great fun to play at. They have the best casino games, the most exciting casino bonuses, and they’re fully licensed and safe.

We’ve reviewed the absolute standout ones, and - whether you prefer to play slots, poker, blackjack, or live dealer games - we hope you’ve found something that interests you.

Whatever you decide, it’s really important that you have fun, but that you always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

· http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

· http://www.ncpgambling.org/

· http://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

