Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of Dutch winger Vicente Beujen, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the Scottish Premiership side from Dutch team ADO Den Haag.

The winger has a solid record with his former club, playing 30 games in the Eredivisie last season, and 25 this season, scoring six goals and racking up ten assists.

The Dons managed to stave off competition from other clubs in Scotland and Europe to secure the Dutchman’s signature.

The arrival of the talented youngster has reinforced Aberdeen’s aim of being a strong developer of footballing talent and creating a pathway to first team football for its youth players.

Manager Stephen Glass has praised the player and the club’s commitment to securing the future of its young prospects.

He said: “Vicente is a very exciting talent and a player the Club fought hard to secure as we believe he has a bright future in the game.

“This is an important piece of investment, similar to when Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie arrived at the Club, and it aligns with our commitment to give young players a clear pathway in their careers.

“It is vital we continue to strike the correct balance between experience and youth, but we believe Vicente is a player who will continue to flourish, and we’re delighted he has decided to come to Pittodrie. It was clear in discussions that he had a desire to pull on the red jersey and is excited about representing Aberdeen.

“We look forward to working with Vicente to continue his development.”