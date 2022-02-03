ANYONE had a good riesling lately? It's a bit of a rhetorical question because fewer of us are drinking the stuff but we should be drinking more because it's gorgeous.

My personal favourite styles are still the kabinetts of the Mosel valley with their waxy, mouth-filling flavours of limes, peaches and tropical fruits, but the Aussies are making some absolute corkers right now. If you like them a little crispier, then the Kiwis are your new best friend.

Riesling is a very flexible variety, producing wines that range from as dry as a desert to ultra sweet, with as wide a range of variations as I've ever seen. The really sweet ones from Germany can be a tad expensive these days, especially when compared to the excellent late harvest rieslings from the New World.

The kabinett styles are superb with a wide range of foods, ranging from shellfish to duck, but if you are a lover of spicy Asian foods, then these soft, enveloping wines are ideal partners for your table.

There are some incredible value rieslings available from the £7 mark but the step up to something really superb doesn't cost a lot with this variety, with several absolute corkers from Australia and New Zealand in the £10 to £20 bracket. So go out there and rediscover the grape that got most of us into wine in the first place.

The Falls Reserve Riesling, Canada

Slightly off dry and literally packed with juicy, acidic fruit flavours with notes of lime and lemon. An excellent aperitif but equally lovely with food.

Aldi £9.99

Sturmwolken Riesling, Germany

With its modern New World style label and its classic zesty fruit, this is the perfect bottle to take to a dinner party of riesling phobics. Crisp, intense fruit with a refreshing finish.

Sainsbury’s £6.50