Thieves have made off with alcohol worth almost £66,000 after a break-in in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said two men were seen entering a compound on the city’s Cambuslang Road on Saturday night.
They used an HGV to make off with a trailer containing the alcohol.
Police are investigating, with officers also reminding people that if they are offered cut-price alcohol for sale, it could be stolen.
READ MORE: Pensioner jailed over nine-year campaign of sexual abuse
Detective Inspector Stuart Gillies said: “One suspect is described as being of slim build, average height, wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers, white trainers, dark face/head covering and dark gloves.
“The other suspect is described as medium build, short in height, wearing blue jeans, dark trainers or boots, orange hi-vis jacket, blue sleeves underneath, striped beanie-style hat and black gloves.”
He added: “Those responsible will be looking to sell on the alcohol. If you are offered alcohol at a discounted price, you would be wise to suspect it has been stolen. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.