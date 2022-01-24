Martin Boyle is confident of overcoming uncertainty at international level with Australia after sorting out his club future following his departure from Hibernian.

The winger left the Easter Road outfit on Friday to join Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia in a lucrative £3 million move.

The 28-year-old has since flown Down Under to join the Socceroos for two massive World Cup qualifiers against Vietnam and Oman.

But they are preparing for the crucial double-header without head coach Graham Arnold, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Boyle said: “Obviously the news isn’t great, but we’ve been informed that there will be Zoom calls and meetings so he will still be a part of it.

“I’m sure that in some way or another, he will bring his energy down on the squad and I’m sure we’ll have him back in no time.

“I think the safety for everyone is important and thankfully we’re still managing to do our jobs with this opportunity to play in Australia under the current restrictions.

“Obviously we need to be careful but at the same time, we need to be focused on what we need to do here. These are two massive games for us because we need two wins.

“We had two positive results against Vietnam and Oman last time so the preparations and stuff like video analysis will be spot on."

He told the Socceroos website: “It’s just important that we are all connected, we’re back on the same wavelength and we take that into the game with a fantastic support behind us.”