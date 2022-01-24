CALLUM DAVIDSON has revealed that he held a team meeting with his St Johnstone squad on Monday morning.

And the message was clear: Give all you’ve got or leave.

Saints find themselves at the bottom of the Premiership table, two points behind Dundee who occupy the play-off spot.

The teams face each other in the Tayside derby tomorrow in what is a crunch match for both sides heading into the second half of this season.

The Perth side suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of League Two leader Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

But Davidson insists his players know exactly what is required of them.

He said: “I had a meeting with the players this morning about where I felt we were and what I wanted from the players.

“I basically said to them ‘If you’re not ready to fight and scrap and do everything possible to survive then don’t bother staying here’. I don’t accept that and I don’t accept the result on Saturday.

“Ultimately we’re in it together. I’m here ready to fight along with my staff and the supporters. I thought they backed us really well on Saturday, albeit they were frustrated at the end. But we need to give them something to cheer.

“I told the players we can only look forward, there’s no point in looking at what’s happened, it’s irrelevant.

“We have to have that mindset that we’re going to win games, we’re going to stick together and fight.

“After the Kelty game I said my piece and left the players in there with my staff just so they could get out what they think. I like that because I hate things festering.

“I was really annoyed on Saturday night, really disappointed, especially with the first 35 minutes. I said that to them and they got a few things out as well.

“The consensus was that they want to get better and they’re ready to go. As long as they know what’s expected, it’s up to them if they want to go and play.”