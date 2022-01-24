Ex-Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald has been training with St Johnstone.
The 33-year-old was working with Dundee United last week, and manager Tam Courts was positive about the player’s fitness and the prospect of a deal.
But St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has convinced him to join the side in Perth, the Scottish Sun reports.
McDonald joined the team at McDiarmid park on Monday, having been out of football since July 2020 as a result of a long-term kidney condition for which he had to receive a transplant.
The ex-Fulham man was expected to retire but he’s made a return to training in recent months in order to get back to full fitness.
The Saints boss has been looking to strengthen his midfield so has taken the opportunity to look at the former Scotland man over the coming days.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.