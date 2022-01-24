CAMMY MACPHERSON has signed permanent terms with St Johnstone as the club agreed a deal with St Mirren.

The midfielder, 23, was on loan with Callum Davidson's side but was recalled by St Mirren this month.

However, he will now return to St Johnstone who paid an 'undisclosed fee' with a potential future sell-on fee to land MacPherson this month.

The midfielder had already signed a pre-contract deal with St Johnstone before being recalled by the Buddies earlier this month.

But he has now been allowed to leave permanently as St Johnstone confirmed a January transfer.

A club statement read: "The club is delighted to announce Cammy MacPherson has joined the club on a permanent basis until the summer of 2024.

"After being recalled to St Mirren, the club has agreed an undisclosed fee to permanently sign the midfielder until 2024.

"Welcome back Cammy!"

A St Mirren statement added: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that we have reached an agreement with St Johnstone for the immediate transfer of Cammy MacPherson.

"Cammy - who initially joined the Perth Saints on loan in August - signs for Callum Davidson's side for an undisclosed fee with a potential future sell-on fee percentage.

"A St Mirren Academy graduate, the 23-year-old made his St Mirren debut in 2017 at the age of 18 and went on to make 93 appearances in the black and white scoring five goals.

"We thank Cammy for his contributions during his time at St Mirren and wish him all the best for the future."