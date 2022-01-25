LIVINGSTON manager Davie Martindale admits English scouts are tracking Jack Fitzwater, but concedes he is in the dark over reports that Newcastle United are interested in the defender.

Fitzwater yesterday emerged as a shock target for the world’s richest club, with Premier League sides Burnley and Watford also said to be keen on the 24-year-old.

Fitzwater has become one of the first names on the Lions team sheet after joining from West Brom in summer 2020.

If the price was right, Martindale would not stand in Fitzwater’s way of a return to south of the border, and revealed there is genuine interest from the English Championship.

Martindale, whose side travel to Rangers tomorrow evening, said: “I don’t know how true these stories are.

“There is a chance Newcastle are going to be in the Championship next year.

"Any Championship team doing their recruitment should be coming up to Scotland and looking at young players who play week-in, week-out.

“Jack ticks all those boxes. It was my selling point to Jack, come up and put yourself in the shop window - because he could have got more money playing down south - and then your next move should be the Championship.

“He would be very, very fortunate to land into a Premier League club but it can happen. I think you will see it happening more and more.

“There were a few top Championship teams that came to our games last season to look at Jack, he was definitely one the scouts were looking at.

“Jack’s name came up on a good number of occasions. I think in England they have clicked on to the talent and the standard of player they can get up here.”

Martindale, meanwhile, insists his team’s recent good run of form is down to the players having a better understanding of what is expected from them following a squad overhaul last summer.

The Lions have won four of their last six games in all competition and kept clean sheets in all of those victories.

Martindale added: “We’re not conceding, that’s satisfying and we’ve got a wee bit of continuity in the team now.

“We had massive changes in the summer and when you’re going through that sticky spell, I don’t think we got the credit for the amount of turnaround in the players.

"It’s testament to the coaching staff at the club because now I think you can see a cohesive footballing unit on the park.

“The boys are performing extremely and they pride themselves in keeping clean sheets.

"If we can keep a clean sheet there is a fantastic opportunity to win a game of football with the players we have.”