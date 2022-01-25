Nicola Sturgeon is set to give her weekly Covid update in parliament today.
Final restrictions put in place in response to the Omicron variant sweeping across Scotland were removed on Monday, January 24.
In an update last week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that nightclubs would be able to reopen, and caps on indoor events and table service requirements where alcohol is served would be removed.
These measures were put in place in December, alongside a maximum capacity of 500 people for outdoor events. This was eased on January 22.
However, the requirements for face coverings and self-isolation will remain for the foreseeable future.
In today’s update, the First Minister is expected to discuss a framework for the country as we learn to adapt and manage Covid-19.
When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?
Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a Covid update on Tuesday, January 25. This will take place at the usual time of 2pm.
How to watch Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?
You can watch the Covid update on the Scottish Parliament TV website here.
It will also be live streamed across the Scottish Parliament social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter.
