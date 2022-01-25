Gary Dicker has officially retired from football after nearly 20 years as a player.

The ex-Kilmarnock midfielder made the announcement on his Twitter this morning.

He said: “Officially retired and hanging up the boots. A big thank you to all the clubs, fans, players, staff and managers I’ve played with and played for. I’ve lived the dream….doing something I’ve loved day in, day out. Thank you.”

Dicker began his professional career at Stockport County before moving to Brighton.

He joined Kilmarnock in 2016, making 158 appearances for the club, captaining the side to third place in the Scottish Premiership under Steve Clarke.

He returned to the Seagulls in a player-coach role last year.

 