A world-renowned musician is helping to kickstart a veteran charity’s month-long fundraising push to help them continue to offer care to almost 1000 ex service men and women.

Accordion player Gary Innes hopes to strike a tune and kickstart a quick step with veterans, supporters, and their families as he launches this year’s March for Erskine: Virtual Walk.

Scotland’s largest Veterans’ charity is calling on supporters to dig out their trainers and boots and get sponsored to charity walk throughout the month of March. The money raised will help transform the lives of the nearly 1,000 ex-servicemen, women and their families in Erskine’s care.

Supporters of all ages can set their own goals or join with family and friends to raise money collectively, all in the name of Erskine.

The month-long fundraising will then culminate in the grand finale, March for Erskine: Live on Saturday, March 26. The route of the 3k event will take place through the heart of the Erskine Veterans Village in Bishopton, Renfrewshire. The local community is encouraged to join in celebrating the fundraising month with a family-fun day, which will include, along with other fun things, a Treasure Hunt for children as well as food stalls and entertainment.

Young Angus Caulfield begins his training with dog Copper. Photo by Jamie Williamson.

Mr Innes, 41, stepped out to launch the event at The Erskine Home in Bishopton with a little help from families, friends and staff members Krystyna Caulfield, 40, Angus Caulfield, 27 months, Erin Ewing, 33, Remi Ewing, 18 months, and spaniel Cooper.

He is also one of the founding members of award-winning Scottish super-group Mànran, which has seen him perform to worldwide acclaim. His association with Erskine dates to 2015, when he created Scotland's first collaborative charity folk single with a piece of music he composed called 'Our Heroes'. He was subsequently appointed as an Erskine ambassador in 2021.

Mr Innes said: “It has been a difficult couple of years for everybody but as an ounce of normality is seemingly beginning to be restored, it is fantastic to get onto the grounds of Erskine and launch this fantastic initiative. It is great to be joined by some of the staff, families and four legged friends participating in this year’s March for Erskine, and I am honoured to be able to March alongside them. I will even be taking my accordion out for a walk throughout the month and play some music along the way – there’s no rules, just get your steps in and get fundraising for this amazing charity.”

Gary Innes leads the way for Erskine veterans charity walk. Picture: Jamie Williamson.

Veterans living in Scotland can receive support across the charity’s network of four care homes and Veterans Village – made up of 44 cottages, The Erskine Reid Macewen Activity Centre, five assisted living apartments, and 24 Transitional Supported Accommodation Apartments.

Erskine Chief Executive, Ian Cumming MBE said: “By taking part in our March for Erskine events, our supporters will be helping to provide the high standard of care our Veterans so richly deserve. March for Erskine is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors, “fall-in” behind and support our nation’s Veterans through fitness and fun. We are delighted to once again roll-out this fantastic event.”

Just before Christmas Erskine received a donation of more than £4000 through The Herald's Readers' Choice: Cash for Charities initiative. The money will go towards funding crucial tests within their care homes.

The Herald announced it was giving charities the chance to take a share of a £125,000 cash giveaway. Our parent company’s charitable arm, The Gannett Foundation, provided £125,000 in cash to support local charities across the country and we were delighted to have a £20,000 share to give away in Scotland.

Krystyna Caulfield, Angus Caulfield, two, Erin Ewing, and Remi Ewing, 18 months, with Cooper the dog, are ready to help. Picture: Jamie Williamson.

Gareth Toner, Trusts and Foundations Manager for Erskine, said: “The grant will fund procalcitonin (PCT) testing equipment for elderly and disabled Veterans at The Erskine Home, Bishopton and the Erskine Park Home. These tests are a crucial part of Erskine’s enhanced care services. Our care staff use the equipment to take a small blood sample and test for high levels of procalcitonin which can indicate a bacterial infection.

“The ability to carry out these tests has many benefits for our residents including earlier detection and treatment of illnesses, more accurate diagnosis, better observation of antibiotic treatment and prevention of sepsis. This generous grant from Cash for Charities will fund nine months of PCT testing equipment supplies for both our Bishopton homes.”

To sign up for the Live Event, visit: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/MarchforErskineLiveEvent