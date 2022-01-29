IRON: Translating Territories

29 January - 6 February. Free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

This exhibition from the Royal Scottish Academy showcases diverse understandings of the world around us as well as the potential and complexity of iron, a material which has been used throughout history. The exhibition will showcase work from a pan-European group of artists, all bringing a unique perspective to the way iron can be used in our lives, and in art.

https://royalscottishacademy.viewingrooms.com/

Banff Mountain Film Festival

30 January. Tickets from £17.50. Festival Theatre, 13/29 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9FT.

This film festival showcases a new collection of short films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival. The films come from the world’s best adventure filmmakers and explorers pushing themselves to the limit in some of the most remote and stunning corners of the globe. There are two shows during the day, both featuring a different selection of films.

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/

Fatal Attraction

1-5 February. Tickets from £23. Kings Theatre, 2 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LQ.

Based on the film, James Dearden’s new stage play of Fatal Attraction brings this classic thriller to audiences across Scotland. The show features multi-award winning actress and British pop sensation Kym Marsh as the iconic Alex Forrest.

https://www.capitaltheatres.com

Manipulate Festival: Fauna

29 January - 5 February. Pay what you can. 1 Summerhall, Edinburgh EH9 1PL.

Fauna is a series of ten large-format posters that feature a custom-built Augmented Reality application that can be discovered on your smartphone. Visitors can explore the imaginative worlds hidden behind the graphic prints in this exhibition.

https://www.manipulatefestival.org/

Big Garden Birdwatch

30 January. Free. Dreel Hall, High Street West, Anstruther, KY10 3DJ.

Join the Anstruther and District Allotment Association for a day of birdwatching in Dreelside Woods. Start the day off by making some bird feeders followed by an hour of bird watching before heading back inside for a hot chocolate.

http://dreelsidewoods.wordpress.com/

Blind Tiger Comedy - Year of the Tiger Special

1 February. Tickets from £6. Ooh Mami, 7 Bernard Street, Leith, EH6 6PW.

Leith’s monthly comedy night returns for an evening of stand-up featuring some of the best comedians on the circuit. The evening will be hosted by Michael Welch fresh from a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe. There’s a great line-up of acts and multi-award winner Liam Withnail will be headlining the show.

https://www.skiddle.com/

When Fish Begin to Crawl

29 January. Tickets from £22. City Halls, Candleriggs, Glasgow, G1 1NQ.

Scottish composer and producer Jim Sutherland presents one of his most ambitious projects to date. The project, created in collaboration with BAFTA-winning filmmaker Morag McKinnon, explores the climate crisis and humanity’s relationship to nature through the lens of Sutherland’s Caithness birthplace.

https://www.celticconnections.com/

Dalmeny Ladies Day

29 January. Tickets from £40. Dalmeny Park House Hotel, Lochibo Road, Barrhead, G78 1LG.

Join Dalmeny Park House Hotel for a fun-filled evening, just for the girls. Perfect for family, friends or an office day out. Tickets include a glass of fizz on arrival, a three-course meal as well as a Take That tribute night and DJ to see out the rest of the night.

https://www.facebook.com/

An Edinburgh Burns Night

29 January. Tickets from £62pp. Warriston’s Close, 2 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1PG.

Begin your evening with a guided tour of The Real Mary King’s Close, exploring the uniquely preserved streets and spaces underneath Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. Following this, guests will be escorted to the Amber Restaurant at the top of the Royal Mile where you will be treated to a three-course Burns Taste of Scotland menu.

https://bit.ly/TRMKC_BurnsNight2022

Manipulate Festival: Acqua Alta - The Crossing of the Mirror

29 January - 5 February. Pay what you can. 1 Summerhall, Edinburgh South, EH9 1PL.

Acqua Alta is an interactive virtual reality installation tracing the odyssey of a man and a woman faced with rising waters. Through the screen of a smartphone, the pages of a paper pop-up book become the stage for a dance performance.

Visitors will receive instructions on how to download the app to your smartphone and there will be tablets available for those without access to a device.

https://www.manipulatefestival.org/

Charlotte Cohen