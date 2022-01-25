HEARTS will have assistant Lee McCulloch back in the dugout against Celtic after he served a one-match ban at the weekend.
The former Rangers and Motherwell striker was sent to the stand in last Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over St Johnstone and was subsequently hit with a Scottish FA notice of complaint.
The 43-year-old became embroiled in a verbal exchange with referee Nick Walsh during the interval and was charged with misconduct.
A principal hearing date of February 10 was set, but McCulloch instead accepted the fixed offer of a one-game touchline suspension.
It has emerged he served that during Saturday’s 5-0 victory over Auchinleck Talbot in the Scottish Cup, meaning the Scotland cap is free to take his place in the technical area for the visit of Celtic.
