Glasgow City Council is being urged to take steps to ensure that the impact on residents and businesses affected by filming on city streets is managed.

Just days after the latest blockbuster to film in Glasgow began some businesses said they found it difficult to even open up to fulfil online orders and had already lost walk-in trade.

Batgirl was the latest movie to be filmed with parts of the Merchant City transformed into Gotham with Parnie Street one of the main locations.

It comes after The Herald revealed last week that more than £40million was generated in a landmark year for Glasgow City Council's Glasgow Film Office.

With several Hollywood blockbusters and TV shows filmed in the city, it helped to generate £42.4million for the city's economy over that period, a record figure for the city.

Actor Jacob Scipio on set in Glasgow.

The one-stop shop approach of the GFO is recognised as being very attractive to film, broadcast and advertising productions as they consider locations.

The council approved a £150,000 Filming Incentive Grant to support to Batgirl makers Warner Bros which meant basing an entire major feature film production in the city.

And at a meeting of Glasgow City Council's neighbourhoods, housing and public realm city policy committee yesterday, councillors were broadly pleased Glasgow had been able to attract movie industry investment, but there was concern about the impact on communities.

People pictured walking along King Street in the Merchant City, Glasgow. King Street and surrounding streets have been turned into Gotham City for filming of Batgirl. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Councillor Angus Millar welcomed the film investment report, but said: "What more can we do as a council to make sure that when we are trying to attract these productions to the city, that we are encouraging production companies to put in place all the mitigations necessary to protect the impact on local businesses.

"As it goes from strength to strength and Glasgow could be a more regular backdrop for some of the major productions, we need to make sure we get it right in terms of doing everything we can as a council before production companies come in on the ground to make sure arrangements are in place to manage the impact that has on residents and local businesses."

Film office commissioner Jennifer Reynolds said they do encourage companies to engage with community councils as a way of cascading information down. With regard to a more formal arrangement she thought this was something that would come with the development of schemes based around Kelvinhall or funding grants.

Local Councillor Eva Bolander asked if there was the possibility of other paybacks for communities in respect of public realm other than employment. She said she does get asked if it does generate so much money why don't they got something put into their area.

Batgirl filming in the Merchant City, Glasgow. Pictured on the Trongate is a members of the crew with smoke and lighting to give the effect of fire in a shop that has been turned into a pharmacy. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Ms Reynolds said this was a discussion which was currently taking place with senior management in economic development.

Robert Chambers, who run clothing and poster store Social Recluse in King Street, said had originally been told by the production company that he could stay open during Batgirl filming, but then had to close his doors.

Batgirl filming in the Merchant City, Glasgow. Pictured is a scene being prepared on Parnie Street. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Mr Chambers, who has had the store for the past five years, said: "We were promised little disturbance during film production but along with other businesses to the area had to close our doors. We did received £1000 in compensation from the film company, that works out at around £30 per day and does not even cover our rent to City Property.

"We contacted the council, local MSPs and also the film office within the council. We are not saying we don't want these films to come to Glasgow, but if it is to happen more and more I think we need to have better understanding and agreements. Surely it can't be up to the individual businesses all the time to negotiate. People will be entitled to different levels of compensation depending on how they are affected, but I do think we need to come together to work things out for the future.

"If the powers that be in our city are wanting to promote the city as a film friendly location they need to protect the businesses that are already here contributing to Glasgow. "