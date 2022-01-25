GRAHAM ALEXANDER was pleased to be reuinted with Victor Nirennold after the versatile defender signed a contract until the end of the season at Fir Park.
The Motherwell manager worked with the 30-year-old at previous club Fleetwood Town and believes Nirennold will make an important contribution during his stint in Scotland.
The Frenchman was most recently playing in Malaysia but has earned a short-term deal in Lanarkshire after impressing during a brief training spell.
“Victor gives us added competition down the right hand side of our team,” Alexander told the Motherwell website.
“He has attributes that will fit in to how we play, and a character that his team mates will appreciate.
“We’re happy to have him here with us and look forward to working with him again.”
