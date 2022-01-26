A common Omicron symptom is affecting men and women differently, according to a new study.
40% of women are suffering with fatigue as a result of contracting the Omicron variant of Covid-19 while just a third of men are affected, new research from Web MD suggests.
Generally, people are reporting milder reactions to the virus however many patients have noticed they are different to Alpha, Beta and Delta.
The five distinct symptoms of Omicron are a scratchy throat, a dry cough, extreme tiredness, mild muscle aches and night sweats.
Infectious disease expert Dr Sachin Nagrani said: "As an acute symptom, while new fatigue could be an early marker of a COVID-19 infection, the fatigue could easily be due to another cause.
"It's also important to remember that many cases of Covid-19 have no symptoms at all, which is one reason it has continued to spread so easily."
The latest variant which sparked a return of stricter regulations across the UK towards the end of 2021 now seems to be under control as restrictions begin to be eased across the UK.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.