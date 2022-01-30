What is it?

A budget Chromebook from Samsung with plenty of tempting practical features.

Good points?

Weighing in at just under 1.5kg (3.3lbs) the device is portable without feeling too flimsy, so storing it in a rucksack that gets some rough treatment shouldn't be too much of a problem.

Further aiding portability is Samsung's inclusion of a SIM card slot which allows you to keep working without a WiFi connection. This is ideal for those who move from site to site without knowing what connectivity options are available at your next location.

Being a Chrome-based computer means all aspects of Google's ecosystem are built in, such as Gmail, Google Docs and Google Drive storage.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

This also affords greater data security with two-factor authentication which requires the user to not only know the account password, but also potentially access to the account's registered smartphone.

Battery life is impressive with a single two-hour charge lasting 12 hours with near continuous usage of video watching, web browsing and document writing.

The keyboard and trackpad provide a premium feel with the keys giving a perfect amount of travel and resistance to be comfortable yet know explicitly that your command has been received.

Bad points?

Although the importance of remote meetings has increased in recent years, the device's webcam quality is poor and indicative of budget products of this type.

Best for ...

Those who value practicality over many niche features. Samsung has focused enhanced emphasis on everyday needs such as the battery and keyboard.

Avoid if ...

You're looking to tackle more advanced tasks, such as video editing, because the 1.1Ghz CPU and 4GB RAM won't cut even close.

Score: 8/10.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, £399 (samsung.com)