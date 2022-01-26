SCOTTISH Championship and League 1 clubs have voted in favour of increasing the number of substitutes to five for league matches for the remainder of the season, the SPFL have announced.
League bosses wrote to clubs in both divisions asking whether they wished to continue with the three substitutes rule, or increase the number to five.
The clubs voted in favour of the five substitution and clubs are now able to name a bench of up to nine players.
It is hoped that this change will aid with fixture congestion, given the potential for postponements due to weather or Covid-19, as well as improving player welfare.
The rule will come into force from this weekend’s Championship and League 1 games, remaining in place throughout the season.
Earlier this month Premiership clubs voted to introduce the rule, which is already in place in League 2.
An SPFL spokesman said: “Discussions have been ongoing in recent weeks with cinch Championship and cinch League 1 clubs about the potential rule change.
“As a members’ organisation, it is important that clubs in each division are able to make decisions on issues like this for themselves.”
FIFA has allowed each league to determine its own rules regarding the number of substitutions since the start of the pandemic.
