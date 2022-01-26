THIS season’s two 1872 Cup matches, which had to be postponed over the festive period because of Covid issues, will now take place in March and May. Glasgow will be at home in the first game on 18 March, a day before Scotland conclude their Six Nations campaign with a visit to Ireland. The return fixture at BT Murrayfield will be on the weekend of 20-22 May, at the end of the regular URC season.

It had been feared that the two games would be rescheduled by the league for next month while the Six Nations is in full swing, which would have meant both teams fielding second strings. The timing of the Scotstoun match still means that both sides will be without the bulk of their senior Scotland players as well as those of their Under-20 internationals who will be on duty for the game against their Irish equivalents in Cork on 20 March. But the date for the game in Edinburgh will allow both teams to be at full-strength.