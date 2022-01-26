THIS season’s two 1872 Cup matches, which had to be postponed over the festive period because of Covid issues, will now take place in March and May. Glasgow will be at home in the first game on 18 March, a day before Scotland conclude their Six Nations campaign with a visit to Ireland. The return fixture at BT Murrayfield will be on the weekend of 20-22 May, at the end of the regular URC season.
It had been feared that the two games would be rescheduled by the league for next month while the Six Nations is in full swing, which would have meant both teams fielding second strings. The timing of the Scotstoun match still means that both sides will be without the bulk of their senior Scotland players as well as those of their Under-20 internationals who will be on duty for the game against their Irish equivalents in Cork on 20 March. But the date for the game in Edinburgh will allow both teams to be at full-strength.
The Warriors’ home game against Munster and Edinburgh’s visit to Leinster, both originally scheduled as the last regular-season matches, will now take place on Friday 11 February - the day before Scotland play Wales in Cardiff and Ireland visit France.
“We’re pleased to have clarity over our outstanding fixtures for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, and to be able to play these fixtures in front of crowds,” Glasgow Warriors managing director Al Kellock. “We’re also delighted to have the opportunity to play the deciding leg of 1872 Cup derbies with a full-strength squad outwith the international window.”
Kellock’s capital counterpart Doug Struth added: “We were all disappointed the games didn’t go ahead as planned over Christmas and New Year, however this is a fantastic solution.”
NEW FIXTURE DATES
Fri 11 February: Leinster v Edinburgh 6pm, Glasgow v Munster 8.15pm
Fri 18 March: Glasgow v Edinburgh 7.35pm
Weekend of 20-22 May: Edinburgh v Glasgow kick-off time tbc.
