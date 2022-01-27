Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid is hitting the road in 2022 and is coming to Edinburgh for a special show and the pre-sale tickets are dropping today.

Sigrid has risen through the charts in the past few years with her standout single 'Don’t Kill my Vibe' and globally acclaimed debut album Sucker Punch.

The award-winning singer will be coming to Edinburgh's Usher Hall on November 8 2022.

Find out how to get beat the general sale and grab some pre-sale tickets.

How to get Sigrid tickets

To grab some pre-sale tickets you can sign up to My Live Nation and be in for the chance of the best seats when they go on sale at 9 am.

Or you can pre-order a first pressing edition of the singer's upcoming album via Sigrid's website. 

You can also get general tickets for Sigrid's UK tour on Friday, January 28 at 9 am via Live Nation. 