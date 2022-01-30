WITH news that Glasgow has reeled in a record £42.4 million in revenue from filming in the city, what better way to celebrate than with a physical return to its much-loved film festival?

Glasgow Film Festival 2022 will make its return in a few weeks, and just as Scotland is keeping its doors open for film crews, GFF22 is opening its doors for people from all walks of life.

This year’s programme has 124 films, but the most charming thing about the annual celebration is that the Glasgow Film Theatre, in Rose Street, screens movies for those who can’t conveniently pop into their local multiplex. There will be free screenings in the morning and British Sign Language and dementia-friendly showings to put community at the heart of the GFT.

The co-directors of this year’s programme, Allison Gardner and Allan Hunter, say it is all part of the independent cinema’s philosophy.

“Making this year’s GFF accessible is just so important. I want everyone to feel like they can participate in the festival,” Gardner said.

“The thing about Glasgow Film Theatre is that we’re there for lots of different communities that the everyday multiplex just won’t engage with. Our motto is cinema for all, and we take that seriously.”

Hunter added: “I think we have all missed that sense of community and discovery you experience at a festival.”

The dementia friendly screenings have ambassadors who make sure the audience is comfortable and enjoying the experience. It’s all part of GFT’s monthly movie memories programme, funded by Life Changes Trust.

Gardner added: “We can be a lifeline for these communities. I had one person come up to me whose partner was suffering from dementia, and he told me life can be hell with this disease but coming here is heaven.”

As part of the festival, James Bond classic Dr No starring Sean Connery and Ursula Andress will be included in the movie memories screenings.

Shining a light on unseen new movies is also a huge part of the festival.

GFF22 will be the 18th edition, and for the very first time it will partner with cinemas across the UK to simultaneously screen some of its biggest premieres.

This year a particular focus will be given to African Stories – a collection of nine contemporary films celebrating the people, history and culture in some of the 54 nations of Africa.

“I think we’re showing just a flavour, albeit a great flavour of African film.” Gardner said.

“What we wanted to do with the African selection was not ghettoise these stories. We wanted to include a bit of every genre and include a plethora of films that represent different stories in Africa.

“Blind Ambition is a bit like Cool Runnings meets Sideways and Once Upon a Time in Uganda is absolutely hilarious.”

The co-directors believe that with Covid restrictions easing in Scotland, this is the perfect time for a film festival which may encourage locals to broaden their horizons and to open their minds to new and exciting film makers.

Glasgow Film Festival runs from March 2-13

Co-director Allison Gardner’s top 5 choices

Baby Assassins

A buddy comedy from Japan featuring two young women who look like high school students but are skilled assassins for hire.

Hive

Set in Kosovo and based on a true story this Sundance award-winning film is about one woman’s fight against the patriarchy.

Love, Life and Goldfish

This quirky and funny Japanese love story features a big city banker sent to a small village as punishment where he meets a young woman who runs the goldfish scooping store.

Tigers

This film, based on the true story of 16-year-old Swedish soccer sensation Martin Bengtsson, holds up a mirror to the ruthless world of the beautiful game.

The Worst Person in the World

This beautiful playful film from Joachim Trier is a sexy, freewheeling portrait of a millennial that captures the essence of being young and filled with a lust for life

Co-Director Allan Hunter’s top 5 choices

Maixabel

A powerful, award-winning drama from modern Spain on the search for truth and reconciliation in the wake of a Basque politician’s assassination.

La Civil

Riveting Mexican thriller in which a mother’s search for her missing daughter becomes a nightmare of hunting down suspects and clutching at hope.

Lost Illusions

Gorgeous adaptation of the Balzac classic with a starry French cast – a timely tale set in a society rife with greed, corruption and power without accountability.

The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic

Wonderfully funny, inspirational tale in which a man with MS who is virtually blind embarks on a nerve-jangling adventure.

Skint!

A heartfelt collection of monologues on living with poverty that brings together a wealth of talent including Jenni Fagan, Cora Bissett and Peter Mullan.