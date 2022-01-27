Adventure Cinema, the UK’s largest touring outdoor cinema, has announced a new UK-wide tour of open-air film screenings and it is coming to Edinburgh this year.

The tour, which launches in April this year, will have showings of films such as Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story, musicals Mamma Mia!, Bohemian Rhapsody and classics like Dirty Dancing.

These screenings give people the chance to watch cinema in the open air and under the stars in places like National Trust sites, medieval castles or country estates.

This year, the screenings are coming to Dalkeith Country Park.

The screenings will take place at the historical estate on three dates in August.

Ben Lovell, Co-Director, Adventure Cinema, said: "We are so excited to be travelling all over the country to once again put on the UK’s biggest ever outdoor cinema this summer, with an incredible list of films on offer in unique and beautiful locations.

"For those who love the cinema and great outdoors, we have worked very hard to ensure that these events are safe and lots of fun for everyone."

Tickets for Adventure Cinema start at £14.50 and can be found on its website.

Here's when Adventure Cinema is coming to Edinburgh and what films will be showing

Friday, August 12

Fans will be able to watch West Side Story on August 12.

Saturday, August 13

The film that will be shown on August 13 is Mamma Mia!

Sunday, August 14

Sunday, August 14th's featured film will be The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long.

All tickets can be found on the website here.