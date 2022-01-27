Veteran comedy writer and performer Barry Cryer has died aged 86.

During his seven-decade career, Cryer appeared on stage, screen and radio and penned jokes for countless household names.

The writer, comedian, and actor, was a prolific talent and a presence on many treasured shows in his long career.

Cryer, a long-serving panellist on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, wrote jokes for a generation of British comedians, including Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett, and Tommy Cooper.

From his pen also came quips for American great Bob Hope and Richard Prior, with countless performers benefiting from the wit of the Yorkshire comic.

He was plucked out of theatre and thrust into TV writing by David Frost, a chance occurrence in a nightclub that audiences and comedians would benefit from.

In 2018, he was handed a lifetime achievement award for his comedy career by the British Music Hall Society.

Cryer was born in Leeds and studied English literature at the University of Leeds.

He was made an OBE in 2001 and was also a member of the entertainment charity the Grand Order of Water Rats.

He married his wife Theresa in 1962 and they have four children.

His family said: “He had a gift for friendship and a genius for putting people at their ease. Oh yes, and he made many people laugh. A lot.”

Tributes have poured in following news of his death.

Broadcaster and writer Gyles Brandreth who was a close friend of Cryer said: “Wherever Barry went he brought laughter with him – even to memorial services. And he went to lots because he’d worked with everyone! He was generous about everyone: a great mentor & friend.”

Actor Stephen Fry tweeted: “Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more.

“A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions.

“Universally beloved … farewell, Baz.”

Writer Neil Gaiman tweeted: “I’m so so so sorry to hear this.

“I only worked with Barry Cryer once, on the @BBCRadio4 Anansi Boys – and he wasn’t in the broadcast version, as he was unwell.

“But being in the room and watching him act and tell jokes was an utter joy. #RIPBarry”