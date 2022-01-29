Hawksmoor, Edinburgh

If you want to do Sunday lunch in style, head to Hawksmoor for some fine victuals in elegant, laid-back surroundings. The steakhouse offers a proper British Sunday roast with slow-cooked rump steak served with giant Yorkshire puddings, goose fat roast potatoes, veg and bone marrow gravy. On the side, expect macaroni cheese, duck-fat roasties, carrots and greens. Plunder the rest of the menu for meaty starters, over indulgent puds and mouth watering cocktails!

IG: @hawksmooredinburgh

The Loveable Rogue, Glasgow

Treat yourself to The Loveable Rogues epic Sunday Roast. Delicious, tender Speyside Beef, Yorkies, Beef Fat Garlic Roasties, Brisket Mac N’ Cheese, Honey Root Veg, Vegetable Ecrasé and Red Wine Gravy. If beef isn’t your thing, the Rogue offers alternatives that include cauliflower, smoked cheese with raisin or Rogue’s fish & chips, curry Sauce. IG: @theloveablerogueglasgow_

The Broughton, Edinburgh

This gastropub serves up a great roast dry aged beef, yorkshire pudding, duck fat roast potatoes, fine beans, glazed carrot and gravy or try the free range bronze turkey with chestnut puree, brussel sprouts, pigs in blankets & sage gravy. Vegetarian? try the roast butternut squash, toasted hazelnuts, feta, cavolo nero, spiced seed.

IG: @thebroughtonedi

Chateau-X, Glasgow

While it might be billed as a Sunday roast, you can easily build your own Sunday feast. Their chateaubriand experience really is a cut above the rest and at only £30 for two people, it's a bargain! Using a mixture of Hereford, Aberdeen Angus, Limousin and other breeds, their prime cuts are bursting with flavour.

IG: @chateau__x

