A BUSY Glasgow road has been locked down by police after a road crash earlier today. 

Emergency services raced to the scene after the crash on Great Western Road was reported around 8.10am. 

Pictures from the scene show a child's buggy abandoned at the side of the road. 

A white car can also be seen lying on the grass between the two sides of the street and officers are seen standing nearby. 

The road is currently closed between Knightscliffe Avenue and Anniesland Cross and will remain closed until further notice. 

No further information about the incident has been given at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.10am this morning, Thursday, January 27, emergency services were called to a road crash on Great Western Road, Glasgow.

"Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed." 