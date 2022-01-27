The search for missing Scot Alice Byrne is set to enter its fourth week this weekend as worried family and community members continue to spread the word about her disappearance.

Alice Byrne vanished from the Portobello area of Edinburgh on New Year’s Day and despite extensive searches by police, no further sightings or information has emerged.

She was last seen at 10am on January 1 leaving a friends flat on Marlborough Street, Portobello and it was believed she was headed towards the promenade and beach.

Police officers, dog units, and drones have been seen extensively searching the area, however there has been no new information on her whereabouts.

Alice is described as white, around 5ft 6ins in height and of medium build with short black hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black top, black jeans and white trainers.

She has a distinctive bat tattoo on her wrist and her family released an image of it in a bid to help the search.

In a statement one week after her disappearance, her family said: “Alice has been missing for one week now and we are shocked and distressed by her disappearance. She always keeps in contact with us so we are extremely worried because we have not heard from her. We are desperate to know where she is.

“If Alice sees this, we want her to know how much we miss her. We just want her home safe and well.

“We urge anyone who has seen Alice, or who has any information at all that might help police find her to phone officers and pass on any information you have.

“We are very grateful for the support we have received during this upsetting time. We would like to thank everyone who has shared appeals to find her, the police for their professionalism and especially the local community for all the support they've given.”

Police have previously asked anyone who may have dashcam footage or photos and videos from the promenade area on New Year’s Day to renew footage and pass any relevant information to 101 with reference 0647 of 2 January.