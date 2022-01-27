IT'S an honours roll that would have all but the game's best looking on in green-eyed envy.

With seven league titles, 11 domestic cups (including the English League Cup), more than 100 caps, and about the same in European appearances, it's a Dundee team that, on paper at least, has no business being near the doldrums of the Premiership.

However, the reality is they are and in Wednesday's nervy, directionless 0-0 draw with bottom-placed St Johnstone, there were few glimpses, if any, that Charlie Adam, Leigh Griffiths, Paul McGowan, and the rest of the Dee are currently in a false position.

Charlie Adam brought some much-needed composure to the Dundee team on his return

The only way is up and with St Mirren to come on Saturday Niall McGinn - who came off the bench to make his Dundee debut in Perth - is confident he has seen enough from his teammates to herald better days ahead.

“I only met the boys a couple of days ago and had one training session before the St Johnstone game," the Northern Irishman said. “There is a lot more to come from this team, I know from playing against them how good the squad is here.

“There is a lot of talent here, the likes of Charlie Adam did it against Aberdeen this season so if we can keep boys fit then we have a good group.

“I have seen that already in the couple of days and there’s a good camaraderie in the dressing-room."

That dire draw on Wednesday - which could generously have been described as full-blooded - at least arrested a worrying run of six straight league losses for Dundee and, crucially, kept the two-point gap on the Saints, who themselves brought to a close a 10-game losing streak.

With a considerable gap on the teams above them, it's already looking like it'll be a fight to a photo finish between the pair to avoid Championship football next season, but McGinn believes the Dens Park men will be ready to give their all for the club, especially with a derby match on the cards next week.

“We have a lot of big games coming up," the 34-year-old said. "The derby was the first game I looked for when I knew it was happening.

“We have St Mirren first so it’s good to have two home games to look forward to.

“The games will come thick and fast, it’s about recovering right now and try to build a bit of momentum on Saturday.

“Every game is a big game, we know in this league if you win a few you can climb the table so we want to do that over the next few weeks.

“We have to get wins, we are half-way through the season so we need to build confidence throughout the squad.

“You do that by winning games and there’s no doubt this squad is capable of doing that.”

If Wednesday's draw had been greeted by Dundee joy, it was almost enough to get the open top bus out in Perth again. It brought to an end their 10-match losing run, went someway to appeasing the fans who'd bayed for blood after the Kelty Hearts shock, and gave Callum Davidson a platform to build on.

They face Aberdeen on Saturday and Callum Booth is keen to take the positives to the north east.

Callum Booth is keen to take the positives from the Dundee draw

"The manager was positive and we were set up to win the game with two strikers on from the start, which was good," the 30-year-old said. "We will take the positives that we defended well. It was good to get that clean sheet after a long time.

"Hopefully, we can take that performance into the second half of the season."