HAMILTON have confirmed the signing of former Livingston full-back Steve Lawson.
Stuart Taylor brought Lawson, 27, to the club as his fourth January signing after Dan O'Reilly, Ellis Brown and Kai Kennedy headed to Lanarkshire.
Lawson brings Scottish Premiership experience to the Championship side after three years with Livingston before leaving in the summer.
But the Togo international is back in Scottish football with Hamilton who currently sit sixth in the Championship.
Lawson goes straight into the squad and is available for selection this weekend for Hamiltons's clash with Ayr.
Taylor told the club website: “I am very pleased to welcome Steve to our football club. He is very athletic and shows great quality on the ball.
"He comes to the club with international experience as well as experience in Scottish football which can only be a good thing.
“I would like to thank our board of directors for their fantastic efforts in bringing Steve to the club.
"We have been working extremely hard over the last couple of days and I think they deserve credit for this addition.”
