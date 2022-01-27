A MAJOR operation is underway in Glasgow by police following reports of a "suspicious package" found within premises in the Dennistoun area.
Great Glasgow Police alerted the public at just after 5pm, confirming the Explosive Ordinance Department have been contacted.
The suspicious package was reportedly found within a premise on Milnbank Street.
In the last few minutes, police confirmed the M8 has now been reopened after it was in response to the incident.
Motorway is now fully reopened. ✅— Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) January 27, 2022
Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/K7Ff3HcDB6
While premises have been evacuated in the area and a cordon has been put in place in the area.
Our sister paper, The Glasgow Times previously reported that officers had shut down a street near Alexandra Parade this afternoon.
Chief Inspector Scott Simpson said: "We were called around 3.30pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022, to a report of a suspicious package found within a premises on Milnbank Street in Glasgow.
"Officers are in attendance and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) have been contacted.
"The premises has been evacuated, a cordon has been put in place and the M8 has been closed between junction 14 and junction 15.
"The motorway is likely to be closed for a period of time so road users are advised to use alternative routes where possible."
Officers are in attendance following a report of a suspicious package found within a premises on Milnbank St in Glasgow.— Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) January 27, 2022
EOD have been contacted. The premises has been evacuated, a cordon has been put in place and the M8 has been closed between junction 14 and junction 15. pic.twitter.com/KApfzRdoL8
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment