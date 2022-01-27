ONLINE searches for 'Cancel Spotify' exploded by 316% on Friday following a backlash against the media streaming provider.
Neil Young removed his music from the music streaming platform, citing the promotion of COVID-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast as the reason.
Analysis of Google search data by Pokerlistings.com revealed that online interest for 'Cancel Spotify' skyrocketed to three times the average volume in an hour, an unprecedented spike in interest after the Canadian-American singer made his decision.
American commentator Joe Rogan has made false and inaccurate claims on his podcast regarding Covid-19 and vaccines and a group of more than 250 scientists, doctors and nurses penned an open letter to Spotify condemning the streamer for platforming Rogan.
"The Joe Rogan Experience" is one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify.
