AN INCIDENT response team have arrived on the scene of a bomb after the bomb squad have left.
The van was let through police tape at around 7pm this evening, almost an hour after the Explosive Ordnance Demolition (EOD) crew left.
Residents waiting around for an end to the incident were hopeful when the disposal robot was loaded back onto the truck and driven off, but more emergency crews soon appeared.
The unit specailises in 'national risk and resilience.'
One local said: "I thought once they left that would be it but now a fire engine has arrived and more people."
The response unit pulled into Milnbank Street which has been cordoned off since 3.30pm so that personnel could deal with a 'suspicious package'.
A helicopter continued to circle over the East End as fire crews waited with cops, who were still directing traffic away from Alexandra Parade.
The local added: "We're not being told what's happening, but why is another response unit arriving when the EOD van drove off?"
