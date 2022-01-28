SCOTTISH actor James McAvoy is set to appear on The Graham Norton Show tonight to discuss his new film that was shot in the Scottish Highlands.

My Son is described as an "improvised thriller" due to the fact that McAvoy - who plays main character Edmond Murray - was not given a script while filming.

The reasoning for this decision is to create a sense of the character discovering the ongoing events at the same time as the audience does.

While driving in the Highlands, McAvoy's character receives a call from his ex-wife saying that their seven-year-old son had gone missing from a campsite.

Soon it becomes clear that the son was kidnapped and revelations about Murray's past

The trailer features locations from around Lochaber in the Scottish Highlands, with eagle-eyed viewers likely being able to spot the likes of the Ballachulish Bridge and areas around Kinlochleven, including the uninhabited Mamore Lodge which overlooks the village.

In the trailer, McAvoy talks about the unique way the film was made.

He said: "I've managed to have an experience that no actor gets to have.

"I hope it will give something really tangible that [the audience] can hang on as this thriller rattles along."

My Son is a remake of a 2018 French film with the same title but this reinterpretation has added the additional element of having a skilled actor like McAvoy use his own language to respond to the developing mystery.

It also stars Claire Foy, best known for her portrayal of the Queen in the first two seasons of Netflix's The Crown.

Claire Foy stars alongside James McAvoy in My Son

My Son is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

McAvoy, who has appeared on The Graham Norton Show many times in the past, will be on the couch alongside Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz, Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar and Nicôle Lecky, a writer and star of new BBC3 drama series Mood.

The musical guest is Ella Henderson.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One and the iPlayer on Friday, January 28 at 10.35pm.