Police were called after the discovery of a suspicious package in the east end of Glasgow on Thursday afternoon.

One of Scotland’s busiest motorways, the M8, was partially shut down for several hours and residents and local businesses were evacuated while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit investigated the package.

What happened?





At around 3.30pm on Thursday, police were called to reports of a suspicious package found inside a premises on Milnbank Street, in Glasgow’s east end.

Police confirmed that the EOD unit were called to investigate the package and a cordon had been put up.

Residents and local businesses were evacuated until police cleared the scene and a busy stretch of the M8 was closed for several hours.

Wild. Bomb scare along the road. Huge area police have cordoned off and building they found a package in has been evacuated. Dennistoun, Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/y5vT0qdseE — Calum Williams (@Caldimus) January 27, 2022

Yesterday, Chief Inspector Scott Simpson said: "We were called around 3.30pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022, to a report of a suspicious package found within a premises on Milnbank Street in Glasgow.

"Officers are in attendance and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) have been contacted.

"The premises has been evacuated, a cordon has been put in place and the M8 has been closed between junction 14 and junction 15."

A cordon was put in place for a large section of Alexandra Parade in Dennistoun while the police investigated. A helicopter was seen circling the area for several hours.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also in attendance.

Update - Milnbank Street



Officers are in attendance following a report of a suspicious package found within a premises on Milnbank St in Glasgow.



EOD have been contacted. The premises has been evacuated and a cordon has been put in place.



The M8 motorway has now reopened. pic.twitter.com/kmxvgNm9rZ — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) January 27, 2022

Police have since confirmed on Friday morning that the suspicious package was "not a viable device" and the cordon has since been lifted.

They said: "Officers from EOD attended and examined the item who confirmed it was not a viable device. Police enquiries continue.

"The cordon was later removed and residents returned to their homes.

"We thank the public for their co-operation and patience during this incident."

Is the M8 still closed?





At 5.15pm Traffic Scotland confirmed that the major motorway was closed westbound from J12 and eastbound from J15 due to a police incident.

It caused major delays at rush hour as traffic built up in the area.

An hour later at 6.15pm the account updated followers that the M8 had reopened both ways but warned drivers to expect delays as congestion would take time to clear.

UPDATE❗️⌚️17:50#M8 CLOSED⛔️



The M8 is CLOSED westbound from J12 and eastbound from J15 due to a police incident.



Queues W/B from J8, E/B from J25A and on the #M80 S/B from J2.#UseAltRoute meantime and expect longer than normal journey times.@SWTrunkRoads @GlasgowCC pic.twitter.com/hI0oGhBAVq — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 27, 2022

As well as the M8 closure, several bus routes serving the area were affected.

First Bus Glasgow and Stagecoach diverted some of their buses as a result of the road being cordoned off.

How were residents affected?





Police cordons remained up and traffic was diverted in the area for several hours after the initial reports of the package.

It was reported that ‘around 30’ residents were looked after locally at nearby Whitehall Secondary School.

Spoke briefly to someone at Police Scotland. Everyone evacuated is being looked after by Glasgow City Council locally. Priority is keeping everyone safe. If I hear anything else I will update but please just stay away until advised otherwise. #Dennistoun https://t.co/rH28y2EH4p — Anne McLaughlin SNP MP (@AnneMcLaughlin) January 27, 2022

At 10pm, it was confirmed that Alexandra Parade had reopened to traffic, six and a half hours after police were called to investigate and residents returned to their homes after the cordon was lifted.