The Duke of York has relinquished his honorary membership of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A), the organisation said.
The announcement comes as Prince Andrew is facing allegations of sexual assault in a civil case in the US, brought by his accuser Virginia Giuffre. He denies all allegations.
In recent weeks his bid to block a civil lawsuit by Ms Giuffre was thrown out by a New York court.
Ms Giuffre claims that when she was 17, she was sex trafficked by financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell for the Prince.
His military affiliations and royal patronages have been removed.
The Prince's honorary membership with the R&A was not regarded as 'official' royal business, so was not initially withdrawn with his other patronages.
In a statement, the prestigious members-only club said: “I can confirm that The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his Honorary Membership. We respect and appreciate his decision.”
Prince Andrew served as captain of the club in 2003/04, the sixth royal to do so.
His grandfather, King George VI, was captain of the club when he held the Duke of York title in 1930.
