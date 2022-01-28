Livingston Football Club are providing community support for people affected by a huge blaze which broke out in a block of flats in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to a fire which started in a ground floor flat in Katherine Street, Livingston, at about 8.30pm on Thursday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said fifteen appliances were in attendance as well as three height appliances and specialist resources.

All residents in the four-storey building were evacuated with none of their belongings.

In the wake of the fire, the football club announced that they would be collecting donations on Tuesday at the club’s game against St Johnstone for supporters who wished to donate to help.

Local bar The Tower have been taking donations of supplies such as clothing and bedding for residents affected, and have created a JustGiving page to take donations which will be distributed to the residents who have lost everything in the devastating fire.

At Tuesday’s match, Livingston FC’s donation points will welcome clothing, bedding and non-perishable food items which will be delivered the following day.

They are asking that any donations are bagged for ease of delivery.

A statement released by the club read: “Everyone at Livingston FC was saddened to hear of the devastating fire that broke out in Katherine Street, Craigshill last night.

“The severity of the fire means that a number of those in the affected buildings have been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“Local bar “The Tower” are taking in donations of clothing, bedding etc from 11am this morning for anyone who might have some spare tucked away in cupboards to help support those who have very sadly lost all of their belongings. You can find The Tower at The Mall in Craigshill (EH54 5DZ).

“They have also created a JustGiving page to take donations to distribute amongst those affected. You can donate to that here.

“Furthermore, we’ll be making a collection point available before Tuesday’s game with St Johnstone for supporters who also wish to donate. Any donations of clothing, bedding and non-perishable food stuffs will be hugely appreciated and we’ll then make delivery of everything we receive on Wednesday morning. We ask all donations to be bagged up for ease of collection/delivery.

“We’ll have a collection point available to the South end of the West Stand – near to the spiral staircase so if you’d like to donate, please find the donation point there.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected and hope that the community support on offer can help ease a little of the burden at this horrible time.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.35pm on Thursday January 27 to reports of a fire within a ground floor flat in a four-storey building in Katherine Street, Livingston.”

Crews remain at the scene, the fire service said, but their presence has been stepped down this morning.