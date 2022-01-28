A weather warning has been issued for parts of Scotland ahead of Storm Malik.

Storm Malik - named by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) - will bring high winds and wet weather to the UK on Saturday, January 29.

The Met Office warning covers the north and east of Scotland as well as Northern Ireland and parts of northern England.

Storm Malik is a low-pressure system that will have a more sizeable impact on Denmark on Sunday, January 30, but it will go through the UK first.

Storm Malik warning for Scotland

Gusts could reach up to 80mph in exposed coastal areas, but more widely 60mph as Storm Malik tracks eastwards towards Denmark.

The Met Office's yellow alert will last from 4am on Saturday until midday on Monday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said, “The impacts of Storm Malik are going to be greatest in Denmark on Sunday, but the track of the storm in the preceding hours means that the UK will be dealt a glancing blow as Malik moves eastwards on Saturday.

“For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground in the north. The highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, but it will be a windy day for most.”

The Met Office said on its website that a yellow warning has been issued, which is likely to be reviewed over the weekend as developments become more certain.