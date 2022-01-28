Scotland is braced as strong winds are expected to batter the country this weekend prompting the Met Office to issue yellow “danger to life” weather warnings to be in place until at least noon on Monday.

Gusts are expected to reach up to 80mph in some areas across the whole of Scotland according to the forecasters.

From 4am on Saturday January 29, the majority of Scotland will be covered by the yellow weather warning for wind until at least 3pm.

The Met Office has warned that an area of strong winds will cross Scotland, on Saturday morning before easing during the afternoon.

People traveling have been warned that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible and some roads and bridges may close.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Wind across northern parts of the UK



Sunday 1800 – 1200 Monday



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/896lc9GUTD — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2022

There has also been warning that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen and injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris as well as from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

On the east coast, the weather warning is in place from 7am until 3pm.

On the Shetland Islands, the weather warning will be in place from 12pm until 8pm on Saturday.

A two further yellow weather warnings are also in place on Sunday night and Monday night across the whole country from 6pm until midnight.

Again, forecasters warned that strong winds will likely cause some travel disruption and generate some large and dangerous waves around the coasts.

The strongest wind gusts will mostly occur around the coastlines and over the hills, with many of these exposed locations expected to see gusts reach 50-60 mph for a time.

In addition, a small chance that a very limited part of the area could see a short period of more damaging gusts, that could reach 60-70mph inland, and 70-80mph around exposed coasts and hills.