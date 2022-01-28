HEAVY snow that fell on January 19-21, 1942, covered every part of Scotland and, said the Glasgow Herald, “added new records of severity, hardship, and disorganisation to the phenomenal weather experiences of Britain’s war-time winters. Not for many years has Scotland suffered such a complete and paralysing snowstorm”.

Snow lay some 18 inches deep in streets and yards across Glasgow (the picture shows Buchanan Street); drifts reached 20ft deep in districts near Greenock and 8ft deep in Stirlingshire.