Marcus Fraser has urged his side not to get ahead of themselves following a strong run of form.

St Mirren have won their last three games, including an impressive Scottish Premiership win against Aberdeen on Wednesday night, as well as a Scottish Cup victory against Ayr United which sealed their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Talking about the club’s recent victories, Fraser said: “The last three games, we’ve got wins in them so I think the squad’s in a good place.

“We know that that can change at any time so we just need to be a hundred percent focused on the busy schedule we’ve got ahead and hopefully we can keep building that momentum and keep winning games.”

But the defender has urged his side to be cautious as they head into this weekend’s game against Dundee, but is hopeful they can secure a crucial three points.

He said: “It’s an away game at Dens Park on Saturday, that’s a tough place to go but we’ll go there with confidence.

“We can’t get too ahead of ourselves but we need to keep building this momentum with a positive performance on Saturday and hopefully we can aim for the three points.”

The Paisley side are currently eighth in the Scottish top flight, only three points behind Dundee United heading into Saturday’s game against relegation contenders Dundee.

But Fraser is not taking anything as certain, he said: “I think everything can change so quickly, one win or one defeat and the full table can just flip so I think you always need to have that in your mind going into every game.

“You need to be 100% focused because if you’re not, a team in the Premiership can take advantage of that.

“So we need to make sure as a group we’re in the right frame of mind to go into the game and I think if we do that that just gives us a great chance of winning the game and getting a positive result.”

With the fixtures coming thick and fast, Fraser and the team are excited for the busy schedule.

He added: “It's brilliant all the games are coming just now and you just kind of want the next one because we’ve got that good feeling, that bounce about us.

“I think if you ask all the boys in that dressing room they’ll be buzzing for the game on Saturday.”