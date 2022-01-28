A YOUNG woman has been left "shaken" after she was sexually assaulted in broad daylight while walking along a street in Hamilton.

Police are now on the hunt for the predator who attacked the 21-year-old in the Pollock Avenue area on Friday, January 22.

Around 9.20am, the woman was walking along the street when she was approached by a man, who pushed her to the ground and then attacked her.

The man ran in the direction of Pollock Avenue and was last seen running into Argyle Drive.

The suspect is described as white, between 20-35 years old, around 5ft 6, stocky build, with short brown hair.

Pollock Avenue

He was wearing a dark grey tracksuit with his hood up, a black face mask, and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Scott Boyle from Lanarkshire Police Division said: “Although the woman did not require medical treatment, she was left very shaken by what had happened. I would appeal for anyone with any information, to come forward so we can trace the man responsible.

“The area would have been quite busy at that time of day, do you remember hearing or seeing anything around this time? Did you see a man matching this description?

“Officers are currently checking CCTV footage, however, I urge anyone with dash-cam or home security footage in the area to come forward.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0603 of Friday, 21 January 2022.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.