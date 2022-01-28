STORM Malik is set to bring gusts of up to 80mph over the weekend with an amber weather warning in place for parts of Scotland.

High winds are expected to cause traffic delays and cancellations to transport services, with the potential for power supplies and mobile phone coverage also being affected.

An amber weather alert for Tayside & Fife, Grampian and southwest Scotland has been put in place from 7am and 3pm on Saturday.

While the rest of Scotland is covered by a yellow weather warning from 4am on Saturday until at least 3pm.

To help Scots prepare, SP Energy Networks has issued safety advice to help customers keep safe in the event of a power cut this weekend.

Top tips for being prepared in the event of a power outage:

· Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand – it’s best to keep this on the fridge or saved in the contacts on your mobile phone.

· Store a battery or wind-up torch – leave this somewhere you can access easily so you can use the torch to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.

· Beware of fallen power lines – power lines may have fallen because of high winds so beware of this when venturing out of your home.

· Keep your mobile charged – having your mobile phone charged means you can give us a call on the national 105 emergency helpline. It’s also worth having an analogue phone as this doesn’t run off the main electricity supply.

· Join the free Priority Services Register – if electricity is crucial to your health (for instance, if you use medical equipment at home) or you have a child aged five or under, or you just feel you need a little extra help, ask to be included on SP Energy Networks’ Priority Services Register by calling 0330 1010 167 or text PSR to 61999.

Craig Arthur, SP Distribution Director for Central & Southern Scotland, said: “Due to the potential for damage to our power lines, power cuts become more likely in high winds and it’s important our customers in Scotland are fully prepared, just in case.

“Our teams of engineers are on hand 24/7 and will come out to your area as quickly as possible in the event of power outages, so the sooner we know about a power cut, the more quickly we can begin work to get electricity restored.

"You can report any power outages to us by calling the national emergency helpline on 105 – please don’t assume we already know about it.”

🌧️🍃A spell of extremely wet and windy weather is forecast over the weekend with gusts of over 70mph expected in some areas. We’ve been working hard with our teams and train operators to prepare the rail network and look at what interventions we need to make. /1 pic.twitter.com/AfKWySaS3m — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) January 28, 2022

For more information on what to do in the event of a power emergency, visit spenergynetworks.co.uk.