FLOOD alerts and warnings have been issued in parts of Scotland due to Storm Malik.
Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have placed a flood warning on the coast from Ayr to Troon on Saturday between the hours of 7.30am to 11a, as well as the Churchhill Barriers in Orkney between 6am-9am.
While regional flood alerts have been issued for Ayrshire and Arran, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, and Wester Ross.
READ MORE: Storm Malik expected to bring 'disruption' as weather alert is upgraded to amber
SEPA said: "Strong winds overnight into tomorrow bring the risk of localised flooding impacts in Ayrshire and on the north & west coasts.
"Be vigilant when walking near the coast as sea spray & wave overtopping is possible."
Strong winds overnight into tomorrow bring the risk of localised flooding impacts in Ayrshire and on the north & west coasts. Be vigilant when walking near the coast as sea spray & wave overtopping is possible.— Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) January 28, 2022
Flood Alerts & Warnings have been issued 👉 https://t.co/SWf758Tzb5 pic.twitter.com/mZbis8POP2
There is a risk of flooding from waves overtopping along the seafront particularly around at high tide at 9am between Ayr and Troon.
SEPA has urged the public to remain vigilant.
Advice and information are also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.
To receive free flood messages, call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.