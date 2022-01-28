FLOOD alerts and warnings have been issued in parts of Scotland due to Storm Malik.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have placed a flood warning on the coast from Ayr to Troon on Saturday between the hours of 7.30am to 11a, as well as the Churchhill Barriers in Orkney between 6am-9am. 

While regional flood alerts have been issued for Ayrshire and Arran, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, and Wester Ross.

SEPA said: "Strong winds overnight into tomorrow bring the risk of localised flooding impacts in Ayrshire and on the north & west coasts.

"Be vigilant when walking near the coast as sea spray & wave overtopping is possible."

There is a risk of flooding from waves overtopping along the seafront particularly around at high tide at 9am between Ayr and Troon. 

SEPA has urged the public to remain vigilant.

Advice and information are also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188. 

To receive free flood messages, call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup

